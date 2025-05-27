Red Mist: Ferrari’s Miami Racing Days

Ferrari's Miami Racing Days is a four-day extravaganza that embodies what it's like to be a Ferrari owner for a weekend

The new Ferrari 296 Speciale revealed. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
The new Ferrari 296 Speciale revealed. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

It’s good to be a Ferrari owner. No, it’s really good. And not just because you get to drive one of the most iconic, most exciting, most intoxicating sports cars on the planet. You also get perks.

Lots of perks. Like being invited to take part in such VIP, top-shelf, red carpet customer events as the recent Ferrari Racing Days spectacular in Miami.

More than 100 Ferrari owner cars lined up on the Hardrock Stadium track. Photo by Howard Walker
More than 100 Ferrari owner cars lined up on the Hardrock Stadium track. Photo by Howard Walker

This four-day extravaganza was a celebration of all things rosso red with more Prancing Horses than the Kentucky Derby.

Naturally, there was fabulous, all-Ferrari racing centered around the Hardrock Stadium, home of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix three weeks earlier.

A Ferrari F1 nose cone was one of Ferrari Collectibles for sale. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
A Ferrari F1 nose cone was one of Ferrari Collectibles for sale. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

And Ferrari guests got to see all the action while luxuriating, being wine and dined, and totally pampered at the famous Casa Ferrari traveling hospitality mega-suite overlooking the track.

In addition, there was a private viewing of a secret Ferrari collection hidden away in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood, where Ferrari unveiled a new line of memorabilia. Then there was an A-list Saturday night party at Miami’s New World Center concert hall for the reveal of a new Ferrari 296 Speciale.

The Casa Ferrari hospitality suite at the Hardrock Stadium track. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
The Casa Ferrari hospitality suite at the Hardrock Stadium track. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

I was privileged to get a red-letter invite to all the Ferrari Racing Days feastivities, which also included a special bonus; the keys to a brand new, baby blue, Ferrari Roma Spider convertible to drive for the weekend. Powered by a 612 hp twin-turbo V8, this $280,000-and-up bundle of joy is currently the first rung on the Ferrari ownership ladder.

It transported me to a non-descript glass door, right next to the Tesla dealership in Coral Gables, for Ferrari’s “Born for Speed, Reborn for Beauty” event. The venue was the fabled Garage 26 collection, owned by Miami real estate entrepreneur and Ferrari racer, Tomas Cabrerizo who has amassed a spectacular collection of rarest-of-rare Ferraris that he displays in the marble-floored space.

A Ferrari 499 Le Mans-style racer ready to leave the pits. Photo by Howard Walker
A Ferrari 499 Le Mans-style racer ready to leave the pits. Photo by Howard Walker

We’re here to see Ferrari’s latest in its Collectibles series, where the brand is offering pieces of racing and prototype memorabilia to owners. Everything from the engine from Michael Schumacher’s 2000 F1 engine (yours for $280,000), to a F1 race car brake rotor ($2,000), to an F1 nose cone (price on application).

And these were not just spare parts in a box. Each was beautifully mounted and displayed by Ferrari’s design department, overseen by Chief Designer, Flavio Manzoni, who was on hand at Garage 26 to explain.

Me? I had my eyes on the exquisite V12 engine from a prototype La Ferrari, “exploded” to show the components, with the parts suspended on aluminum and Lucite supports. A true piece of art, its rarity was reflected in the eye-watering $330,000 price tag. Like all 13 pieces, it was sold by the end of the evening.

The Roma Spider whisked me north, rather quickly, early Saturday morning to the Miami Dolphins’ Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Here was the biggest collection of customer-owned Ferrari racecars ever assembled–probably more than 130–that would be competing over the weekend.

A huge line-up of modern-day Ferrari road cars ready for a demonstration lap. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
A huge line-up of modern-day Ferrari road cars ready for a demonstration lap. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Highlights included a privately-owned V10-engined Ferrari F1 racer, six of the Le Mans-inspired 499P Modificatas, and no fewer than 25 FXX racers. Those and a rousing show put on by the Miami Dolphins cheerleading squad.

There were also more than 100 customer-owned cars, that had gathered for morning coffee at Miami’s Perez Museum of Art and driven in convoy to the track, where they got to do a formation lap of the 2.8-mile circuit.

Guests arrive at the New World Center Concert Hall for the 296 Speciale reveal. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
Guests arrive at the New World Center Concert Hall for the 296 Speciale reveal. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Up in the huge Casa Ferrari, with its balconies overlooking the racing pits, guests could unwind in a pop-up Wellness Lounge where they could enjoy a spell in a pressurized oxygen chamber, buy pricey Ferrari merch, or simply binge on endless gourmet food and beverage.

The new 868 hp 296 Speciale will cost over $500,000. All are sold. Photo courtesy of Ferrari
The new 868 hp 296 Speciale will cost over $500,000. All are sold. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Saturday evening was the big customer party at the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center Concert Hall in Miami Beach. After Perrier-Jouet champers and endless hors d’ouevres, the silk was pulled off the brand new $500,000 Ferrari 296 Speciale, a lighter, more powerful version of the regular 296GTB. Max power of this hybrid supercar is now a staggering 868 hp. What a beast.

Few other brands come anywhere close to involving their owners as Ferrari does. And this Miami Racing Days extravaganza is just one on the calendar. Anyone for Japan’s Fuji Speedway in June?

