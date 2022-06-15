Rafael Szydlowski brings to the South Florida real estate market a wealth of experience selling for a multinational Fortune 100, which he combines with his entrepreneurial skills to provide exceptional service in each of his real estate transactions.

Rafael has more than 30 years of experience in sales with extensive studies abroad at the graduate and post-graduate level. Since he joined the real estate industry in Miami, his sales have doubled year after year, becoming one of the most successful realtors in town in a short period of time. Currently, he is the top-selling agent in the area and has earned multiple awards, including the International President’s Elite and the International President’s Circle at Coldwell Banker Realty.

It was natural for Rafael to join such an important real estate brand as Coldwell Banker Realty after leaving the corporate world. In 2021 he was ranked top five in Aventura in the number of properties sold, and at press time, he is on his way to achieving the same results in 2022. Rafael’s reach extends from South Beach to Palm Beach and has helped international and national clients with their real estate needs. His clients range from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and top executives. His sales cover an array of properties, including single-family homes, condominiums, and new constructions.

Rafael and his team’s marketing efforts reach hundreds of potential clients every day. His listings are marketed using the most advanced technologies and innovative marketing materials, including professional photography, drones, listing concierge, TV ads, online positioning ads, and more. Rafael’s clients recognize him as extremely knowledgeable and highlight his ability to quickly understand their needs. He is a team player and is regarded by his peers as a true professional.

20803 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 102, Aventura

For more information: 305.409.0019 or deniserubin.com