Real Estate Investor to Host Sneaker Giveaway

Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO of CARROLL and one of Miami’s most prominent real estate investors, will give away $100,000 worth of the season’s sought-after sneakers to underserved children on August 31, at 3:30 p.m.

Carroll commissioned famed sneaker aficionado, Ben Kickz, a.k.a. the Sneaker Don, to bring a Brinks truck filled with 600 pairs of high-end sneakers to distribute to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami’s Hank Kline Club (2805 S.W. 32nd Ave.). Carroll serves on the board of the organization, after relying on the Clubs and their facilities to play basketball as a child in South Florida.