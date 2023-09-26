Ready, Set, Runway at “Future in Memories”

In June, students from Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Miami Fashion Institute (MFI) sent their runway-ready looks down the catwalk at Miami’s Elser Hotel, bringing their studies to a close in the most fashionable way possible. The show, dubbed “Future in Memories,” featured original designs by the school’s pupils, most of whom came to MDC with no prior industry experience. However, after two years of rigorous study, graduates produced design portfolios reflecting an impressive body of work. A jury of industry professionals selected 15 graduates to unveil their collections—worn by professional models—at the 2023 fashion show. “This year’s group of designers really worked to create collections that not only expressed themselves, but also their future design identities,” says Asanyah Davidson, MFI chair. “I’m excited about the future of design coming out of Florida. There is so much variety.”