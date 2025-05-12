Q&A with Wellness Entrepreneur Asha Walker

As a self-proclaimed theater kid, Asha Walker learned many skills, including how to articulate her views on life. She also watched her educator parents as they started a school for low-income children and stressed the importance of giving back. Now as a wellness entrepreneur and certified holistic health coach who splits her time between Miami and Palm Beach, Walker employs those life lessons and experiences to help others feel better. In 2013, she launched Health in the Hood, a nonprofit organization with a mission to create equal access for all through urban vegetable gardens and wellness programs. Just last year, she debuted Cured, a holistic wellness app consisting of more than 70 modules categorized around food, movement, and longevity. She also runs Asha Walker Wellness, a platform featuring educational and inspirational content.

Aventura recently caught up with Walker to chat about Cured and more.

Aventura: How did Cured start?

Walker: I have such a secure background from my wonderful and giving parents that I like to help other people in many ways. I have the desire to make their lives better by focusing on the whole person. Acting in my earlier years gave me the skills to lead people. Now with Cured, I point them in the right direction for healthy living with the ability to track individual progress. Even though giving back has always been a part of my family’s life, it is also what makes me happy.

How is Cured different from other wellness apps?

I wanted to make wellness simple, so each user can become his or her own health coach. I target food, movement, and longevity, which includes areas like sleep, hydration, genetics, healthy cooking, inflammation, and many more.

How does Cured focus on the “why” component of establishing consistent habits?

By navigating the app, users organically uncover the root causes of their personal imbalances, make lifestyle changes, and seamlessly integrate holistic wellness into their daily lives.

What other qualities make Cured stand out from other wellness apps?

This app is a wellness switchboard, an interactive library that puts users in the driver’s seat of their wellness journeys. Cured users become their own health coaches, their own healers, their own cure.

What are your future goals in the wellness space?

Sharing the ripple effect of health across the world is my goal. I love to help people lead happier and healthier lives. Nourishment all around is so important. I aim to help my subscribers behave better as well as look and feel better.