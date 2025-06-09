Q&A with the Founders of R House in Wynwood

Regardless of whether it’s June Pride Month or any other month, when it comes to Miami’s drag-and-dine scene, R House delivers fierce performances, bold flavors, and a level of inclusivity that’s made it an LGBTQ+ landmark for 11 years. Behind it all are chef Rocco Carulli and his husband and business partner, Owen Bale. Aventura spoke with them both to learn more.

Aventura: R House has become a true LGBTQ+ icon. What’s been the key to its success?

Bale: We built R House to be a place where everyone can be fully themselves — loud, proud, fabulous, or just plain hungry. It’s real, it’s joyful, and it’s rooted in community every single day, not just during Pride Month.

Carulli: We’ve never chased trends. We’ve built R House around the personalities, the culture, and the community we love. Great food, killer cocktails, amazing music, and a little bit of chaos!

Tell us about R House’s impact in Miami.

Carulli: We have welcomed guests to over 2,000 brunch shows since we started drag brunch back in 2015. We serve over 1,000 guests per weekend at brunch alone—and yes, we keep the energy that high from the first mimosa to the last split. Believe it or not, one of the most talked-about dishes on our brunch menu right now is a kale and chickpea salad. Go figure.

Bale: We’ve had Gloria Estefan conga through the dining room, Ana Navarro host her bridal shower here, and 200-person bachelorette groups go full Vegas-on-Venezia. You never know what you’re going to walk into—and that’s the magic of R House.

As the business has grown, how have you grown as a couple?

Carulli: We’ve learned to balance the yin and yang of the creative force (Rocco) and the business mind (Owen). Running a business as a couple isn’t easy—especially one this dynamic—but we’ve become much better at trusting and balancing each other’s instincts.

Bale: We’ve also learned to celebrate the wins, big and small. R House has been a labor of love from day one, and we’ve grown a lot by riding the highs and lows together side by side.

What’s ahead for you and for R House?

Bale: The next chapter is about expansion—creatively, strategically, maybe even geographically. We’ve got a few exciting concepts on the table.

Carulli: We’re also focused on deepening our culinary identity. There’s a fun new dinner menu concept coming. It’ll be chef-driven, but with a wink.