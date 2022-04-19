Q&A with Photographer Troy Campbell

Troy Campbell has been behind the lens for more than two decades. He photographs high-end interior design projects and has more than 70 magazine covers to his name. But he credits a “magic moment” for launching his fine art career: A friend referred the curator of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami’s public collection to look at a few of Campbell’s art pieces that he had created to hang in his studio. The meeting resulted in the curator selecting some of his works for the hotel’s collection.

Growing up hiking in the Everglades, Campbell says the preserve now lacks wildlife and he hopes his art’s environmental references can help others gain an appreciation for the natural world. “I realized I could use my creativity as a platform not only to express myself but also to help protect the things I’m passionate about, such as the Everglades,” says Campbell, who has a studio in Miami. “Perhaps through appreciation will come conservation.”

