Q&A with Museum of Miami’s Natalia Crujeiras

HistoryMiami Museum is entering a new era as the Museum of Miami, reflecting a broader vision for how the city’s stories are told and experienced. We caught up with CEO and executive director Natalia Crujeiras, the institution’s first female and first Latina leader, to talk all things Miami.

Aventura: Why was now the right time for the Museum of Miami rebrand?

Crujeiras: We are proud of our work as keepers of Miami’s memories for nearly a century, having built the largest living archive of Miami. But our work had outgrown our name. We remain anchored in history, but we care deeply about culture and the communities that make Miami, Miami. The Museum of Miami better reflects our reality. This is more than a name change, it is a shift in how our community experiences its museum: as a living, breathing archive.

You’ve called this a “museum without walls.” What does that look like?

It may look like temporary exhibitions in nontraditional spaces, traveling exhibits across Miami-Dade County Public Schools, projection mapping on historic sites, city tours, community festival activations, or oral history toolkits families can use at home. The idea is to think of Miami itself as the museum.

Miami is the only major U.S. city founded by a woman, Julia Tuttle. What would she make of Miami today?

I think she would be pleased. She was among the first to recognize Miami’s position as a crossroads of the Americas and Europe. Alongside pioneers like Mary Brickell, she convinced Henry Flagler to extend his railroad south, and just months later, Miami was incorporated, forever changing South Florida.

Miami changes at lightning speed. How do you preserve the essence of a city that constantly reinvents itself?

Change is one of Miami’s defining characteristics. But beneath constant reinvention are stories of aspiration, resilience, and community that endure across generations. Our role is to preserve those stories through more than 40,000 artifacts, 2 million photographs, and countless Miami stories.

What does Miami mean to you?

Miami is home. I arrived more than 26 years ago with no family nearby, little money, and only basic English. Over time, this city gave me opportunities to grow. I knew I belonged when the airport’s chaos felt familiar, I knew where to find the best cafecito, and the humidity felt like a warm embrace. Becoming a mother cemented it as home forever.

You’ve said Miami’s stories are told through food, music, and culture. What instantly feels like Miami to you?

A mid-afternoon cortadito. A croqueta preparada. Some of the best ceviche outside of Peru. A whole fried fish at El Farito on Key Biscayne. Sundays kayaking with my children at Oleta River State Park. Gloria Estefan’s “Conga,” and Pitbull’s “Damn I Love Miami.”

As America approaches its 250th birthday, what role does Miami play?

Miami is the next great American city built by dreamers, refugees, and immigrants united by grit and optimism. We have learned to transform loss and generational trauma into empathy and resilience. Miami is still writing its story, and there’s a place for everyone to help shape what comes next.

The Museum of Miami is bringing rare national treasures to the city for America 250.

These documents ask a powerful question: What does it mean to belong in America today? That question feels especially relevant in Miami, shaped by people who came here seeking freedom and opportunity. These are not relics; they are reminders of promises made and aspirations our Founders held. Most importantly, they remind us that democracy depends on the participation of ordinary people.