Q&A with Matteo Lunelli of Ferrari Winery

Formula 1 has arrived in Miami to a groundswell of excitement. With it comes all the flash, excess, pomp, and circumstance one could expect from the world-renowned Grand Prix—including garand exhibitions and activations by the race’s official sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento. Aventura sat down with Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Winery—Italy’s leading producer of luxury sparkling wines—to discuss the honor of landing on the Formula 1 podium and how the race has become a platform for introducing the brand to the Miami market.

AVM: For those who are new to your brand, tell us a bit about Ferrari Trento sparkling wines.

Lunelli: As is true for every great wine, Ferrari Trento is an expression of its own territory. The style, elegance, and longevity of our sparkling wines come from the mountains of Trentino in the Italian Alps and its unique climate and terroir. This year we celebrate our 120th anniversary. Ferrari has earned worldwide recognition as the premier producer of Italian luxury sparkling wines and it is a symbol of the Italian art of living. Our winery has maintained its authentic roots as a family-owned company with deep ties to the Trentino region.

Your sparkling wine is often compared to top Champagnes. What’s your take on that?

Champagne represents a French tradition, while Ferrari Trento is an expression of Italian lifestyle. Ferrari Trento wines are made in the same traditional method and with the same grape varieties as Champagne, yet they are different and distinctive in that they come from the Italian Alps of the Trentino region, cultivated at great altitude. It is this mountain viticulture that makes Trentodoc sparkling wines like ours truly unique, not only in Italy but in the world.

How were you able to rise above Formula 1’s Champagne legacy and become the official toast of Formula 1?

The Formula 1 podium, which is the most iconic celebration in the world of sport, has always been a dream for us, and now it has come true. Formula 1 selected us because we share common values of passion and excellence. This is not the first time that our Trentodoc sparkling wine has overtaken Champagne at an important international event. For example, it was selected as the official toast of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles for five consecutive years.

How will the Miami Grand Prix be a new launching point for the brand in America?

The arrival of Formula 1 in Miami is exciting for us as a brand. To be a part of this phenomenon is a great opportunity because the U.S. market is a strategic market for us and the F1 partnership is starting to open doors that previously were not always an option, including a chance to further establish our presence and distribution in Florida, one of the top markets for wine consumption in the U.S.

What’s the best way to celebrate the partnership between Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento?

Inside of the track, we will bring a touch of joy and Italian style—not only on the podium but to the entire event, as the official sparkling wine. Around town we will hold several activations at prestigious hotels, such as The Breakers, The Fontainebleau, the Boca Golf & Racquet Club, and the Loews. It’s also possible to celebrate this partnership at home. In honor of this year’s inaugural Grand Prix in Miami, we have a new bottle that celebrates the city. It’s part of our Ferrari F1 Limited Edition line, complementing a range that honors the Grands Prix at Silverstone, Monza, and Suzuka. This is truly a one-of-a-kind collector’s piece for our fans and our way of honoring this vibrant city that will now forever be a part of F1 race history.