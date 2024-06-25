Q&A with Artist Calida Rawles

Watery wonders await at “Away with the Tides,” a new exhibition by artist Calida Rawles now on display at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Showcasing Black residents of Overtown, Rawles paints her subjects as they swim or float in water—in part, a nod to Miami’s water-rich environment. Aventura caught up with the artist to learn more about her first solo museum show in the United States.

What sets this PAMM showcase apart from your past exhibits?

This is a first, in many ways. It’s my first solo museum presentation. The fact that it is at such a notable institution, the PAMM, is a dream come true. It’s my first time creating a site-specific show. I wanted to convey the spirit and legacy of a community within Miami. And I chose Overtown. Lastly, it’s my first time painting people in natural waters. I went beyond the pool. We are also creating my first catalog and it’s the first time working with video. I’m very excited.

What does this first solo presentation mean for you as an artist?

It’s an honor to have a museum share your work with the world. It gives greater visibility and validation to thoughts an artist finds worth exploring.

Why Overtown? How did the community inspire you?

Learning about the rich history of Overtown was inspiring. At one time, it was like the Harlem of the South: a thriving community. The highway being constructed in the center of it destroyed the community physically and emotionally—as one can imagine displacement will do to anyone. But I found the spirit and love of Overtown was not lost from the community. They are truly resilient.

How do you hope folks walk away from the exhibition feeling and why?

It is my hope that people walk away feeling inspired and see Overtown in a new light. It is a community of people that want jobs, autonomy, and respect—and deserve it all, like all Americans.