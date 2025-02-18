Puppy Love with Wellness Woofs

In search of a new four-legged friend? Your next puppy pal could be wagging its tail and licking your face at a yoga session or even a HIIT class. Wellness Woofs—the brainchild of twins and social media mavens Cory and Alexa Arnowitz—offers exercise classes populated by not only folks looking to get fit, but another group of attendees: adorable, adoptable dogs.

“I was scrolling on my phone and seeing all these sad dog videos on social media,” Alexa explains. “[Cory and I] saw how much help our shelters needed firsthand and decided to do something about it.”

Wellness Woofs has held events at Gramp’s Getaway at Rickenbacker Marina, Miami Squeeze in Aventura, and the Tesla showroom in the Miami Design District. Its nonprofit pup partners include the North Miami–based SGT Canines and Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida. While adoptions are a priority, the duo notes that fostering shelter dogs has been a major part of their work as well.

“We’ve had so many people come to our events and foster a dog afterward,” Alexa says. “In the cases where we don’t have adoptions at our events, they still result in tons of photos of these dogs in lively places and with beautiful backgrounds. We know these photos have led to adoptions, too.”