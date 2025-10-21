Pucks for a Purpose with the Florida Panthers

The puck’s about to drop on another Florida Panthers season, and this one feels a little different. For starters, the Cats are entering the 2025-26 campaign with a big target on their backs—and back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in their rearview mirror. Sunrise is hockey’s hottest zip code right now, and the energy around the team is as about electric as it gets. But while the Panthers dominate on the ice, they’re also proving themselves to be champions off it, leaving a lasting impact across South Florida with heartfelt, community-driven philanthropies. Here’s a look at three standout ways the Panthers are giving back this year—all while going for a Stanley Cup three-peat.

Panthers on the Prowl is the brainchild of general manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie. Inspired by Chicago’s legendary “Cows on Parade,” this campaign places life-size, artist-designed panther sculptures across South Florida (like this one by Miami-based artist Romero Britto), with each one doubling as a bold symbol of resilience and a nod to the region’s hockey pride. The initiative supports the American Cancer Society and aims to raise at least $1 million to fuel cancer research, patient programs, and services. The best part? You don’t need skates or a stick to be part of the action; just a love for art and a shared desire to help knock out cancer.

Sam Bennett has become a playoff powerhouse for the Panthers, but he’s also a hero for four-legged fans. The scrappy center launched Benny’s Buddies with the Humane Society of Broward County, covering the adoption fees for a shelter animal each time he scored during the 2024-25 season. It’s a win-win: fans celebrate every Bennett goal and deserving pets find their forever homes.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov isn’t just racking up points for the scoreboard; he’s tallying them for an even greater cause. Since 2019, the Finnish phenom has partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, donating $1,600 for every goal and $800 per assist throughout the season. With more than $500,000 raised so far, Barkov’s impact has helped fund cutting-edge tech, expand critical patient resources, and support families facing some of life’s hardest battles. On top of that, he donates a luxury suite at Amerant Bank Arena each season to host hospital patients, staff, and families.