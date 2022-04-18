Polo Returns to the Sands of South Beach

The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach, produced by Lifestyle Polo, gallops onto the pristine sands of South Beach at Collins Park April 29–May 1.
Drawing a global audience of more than 12,000 visitors and spanning 140 meters across the sands of Collins Park, the three-day equestrian extravaganza combines the best of the king of sports competition with ultimate luxury and entertainment. More than 120 horses and 24 of the best international polo players compete in high-stakes, high-goal polo matches each day.
“We are thrilled to return this April with our annual World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach. The competition between the teams and individual players will no doubt be as intense as ever,” said Tito Gaudenzi, founder and producer of the World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach. “We are grateful to be back, at max capacity, with an exceptional luxury lifestyle experience for our 2022 guests. We’re offering spectators a sublime Miami Beach weekend of classic, international sportsmanship, decadence, action, fun, and entertainment.”
The anticipated, action-packed event combines elite athletic prowess with high-stakes panache. Here’s what visitors can expect at this year’s World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach:
- Check out the Polo Lounge. Guests can purchase a ticket to experience the polo match under shade at the Polo Lounge. The lounge overlooks the polo field and features food and beverage items, as well as a full bar, access to game commentary, and music. Polo Lounge tickets start at $80 and vary by date of attendance. The Polo Lounge is open from 12 to 6 p.m.
- VIP Experience. The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup offers VIP packages that include a table for 10 people inside the VIP tent overlooking the polo field. VIP guests will enjoy unlimited gourmet bites, Don Julio Tequila, and beverages provided by Ketel One Botanical Vodka, and Bodvár – House of Rosés. The VIP tent opens at 1 p.m. on April 29, and at 12 p.m. on April 30 and May 1. VIP packages are $4,000 to $12,000.
- Food & Beverage. Indulge in tastings by Bodvár – House of Rosés and savory bites by Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.
- Stop by Retail Village. Guests can shop official merchandise and luxury goods in the Retail Village, an outdoor beachfront shopping area adjacent to the VIP tent. Among the stores and fashion brands on display include Bungalow Bazar, Casablanca (official event merchandise), and Ladurée Macarons. The Retail Village opens at 11 a.m. each day.
- Après Polo. Following the fourth game each day, guests can make their way to the Après Polo celebration at The Setai for drinks and bites.
The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach, goes beyond the exhilarating game and glamourous attendees. The celebration truly fosters community, giving back to those in need. This year, the event is hosting a charity celebrity round robin in partnership with Give Back for Special Equestrians, the Museum Hall of Fame, and the Polo Training Foundation.
Team Sponsors include: World Polo League, Richard Mille, Ketel One Botanical, The Setai Miami Beach, Land Rover, Casablanca, and Bodvár – House of Rosés.
For a full schedule of events, more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.
