Polo Returns to the Sands of South Beach

The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach, produced by Lifestyle Polo, gallops onto the pristine sands of South Beach at Collins Park April 29–May 1.

Drawing a global audience of more than 12,000 visitors and spanning 140 meters across the sands of Collins Park, the three-day equestrian extravaganza combines the best of the king of sports competition with ultimate luxury and entertainment. More than 120 horses and 24 of the best international polo players compete in high-stakes, high-goal polo matches each day.