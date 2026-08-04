Plum Market Hosts Back to School Celebration

Plum Market in Aventura will host a Back to School celebration from August 7-9. Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy savings, tastings, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.

During the celebration, guests will receive $10 off a $100 purchase; complimentary samples from favorite brands throughout the store; and daily $50 gift card raffles.

In addition to the celebratory promotions, kids can participate in the Back to School Coloring Contest, inviting them to color for a chance to win a backpack packed with goodies. Entries are due August 10, and winners will be announced August 12.