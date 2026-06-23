“Planet Soccer” Lands at Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum will unveil “Planet Soccer,” a new permanent exhibit and the museum’s first since 2024, opening to the public on June 27.

The experience arrives just in time for the World Cup in Miami, giving families a new way to engage with the excitement surrounding the global sport.

Almost 3,000 square feet of open-air space has been transformed into an immersive, space-themed soccer experience. “Planet Soccer” invites children and their caregivers to engage in hands-on exploration, supporting a range of physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development through accessible activities.

Featuring eight soccer-themed exhibits, guests can kick, shoot, and score while testing their skills through challenges designed to build confidence, coordination, and teamwork. From “Soccer Putt” to “Planetary Plinko,” the fully accessible experience encourages guests of all ages and abilities to learn, move, and play together.

Fully ADA-compliant and designed to accommodate children with visual impairments, “Planet Soccer” ensures children of all abilities can play, explore, and participate.

For more information on Miami Children’s Museum and “Planet Soccer” exhibit, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.