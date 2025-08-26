Pick of the Patch at Fruit and Spice Park

September in South Florida brings a swath of seasonal goodness, especially if you know where to look. Tucked away in the Redland agricultural region about an hour south of Downtown is the Fruit and Spice Park, a 37-acre botanical wonderland that doubles as a living library of some of the world’s most exotic fruits, herbs, spices, and nuts. Managed by Miami-Dade County Parks and playing host to more than 50,000 visitors each year, this subtropical Eden is home to more than 500 edible plant varieties. You’ll find everything from 15 kinds of jackfruit to 180 kinds of mangoes.

Stroll winding boardwalks, sip from a fresh coconut, and sample fruit that’s fallen to the ground—yes, that’s allowed! With daily tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and a fruit-tasting experience at 3 p.m., there’s always something ripe for discovery. For a more tailored vibe, private tours are available for schools, clubs, and those fruit-obsessed friend groups looking for a field trip. This month brings some bonus events, too: the park will host a Stargazing Night September 6 and a Fall Adventure Day September 20.

As for what’s in season now? Here are five quirky, can’t-miss fruits currently ripe and ready at the Fruit and Spice Park.

Elephant Apple

Don’t expect a sugary snack; This hard-shelled, sour fruit from India is more about tang. Often used in chutneys and stews, it’s a favorite of elephants in the wild (hence its name) and adventurous foodies.

Red Cattle Guava

native to South America, this guava varietal has soft, red skin and a sweet, floral interior. Smaller than the average guava, it’s often eaten whole, seeds and all.

Buddha’s Hand

It looks like an octopus and it smells like lemon candy. But be advised: you wouldn’t want to slice it up and eat this fruit, which is mostly rind. its zest, however, is prized for perfuming rooms, seasoning recipes, and garnishing cocktails.

Australian Finger Lime

Known as “citrus caviar,” this unusual lime bursts with tiny, juice-filled pearls that pop in your mouth. Native to Australia and very rare in South Florida, it’s a tangy treat to try.

Hog Plum

Puckery, sour, and shockingly addictive, the hog plum thrives in tropical climates like ours. It’s best enjoyed pickled or with a sprinkle of chili powder and lime.