Peter Miller Has Gone Fishing

Peter Miller got hooked on fishing early. Now the host of Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller, a nationally aired fishing and lifestyle TV series, the angler remembers his father taking him to ponds and reservoirs near his hometown of Tappan, New York, in hopes of catching tiny fish.

“I caught my first fish at age 3 and thought it was the most exciting thing I had ever done,” says Miller, who now lives in Miami. “It didn’t take long to get deeper into fishing by taking vacation trips to the Catskill Mountains rivers to fish for trout and to South Florida, where I caught a sailfish when I was 10.”

Besides his natural affinity for the water, Miller has always been motivated by the thrill of the chase. “You never know what you’re going to catch,” he says of the daily challenge in his active life. In addition to hosting Uncharted Waters—which won 13 honors at this year’s Telly Awards—Miller is a conservationist, philanthropist, producer, spokesperson, and former host of Bass 2 Billfish, an NBC Sports show that aired until 2010 and is still available on YouTube. He also hosts BassMaster Classic, BassMaster Elite Series, Redfish Cup (all on Fox), and the Sport Fishing Championship (ESPN).

For 35 years, Miller—who graduated from the University of Miami (UM) with a degree in communications—has been a vocal and prominent participant in the sport of fishing, estimated to be a $142 billion industry. He picked UM for college so he could be as close as possible to year-round fishing. About the time he graduated in 1990, Miller created the Get Lit fishing team that has won or placed in more than 130 high-profile billfish tournaments, including three World Sailfish Championships.

After working for a printing company and also modeling men’s clothing for several years while fishing and competing in tournaments, Miller became a spokesperson, model, marketer, and content creator, partnering his looks, personality, and fishing skills with major companies like Citizen Watches, Mercury Marine, Invincible Boats, Yeti, and Star Brite to promote their brands. His partnerships and philanthropy have allowed him to rub shoulders with celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rihanna, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Patrick Dempsey, Ice Cube, Pitbull, Sylvester Stallone, and others.

“Being in front of a camera in any capacity is second nature to me,” says Miller, whose uncles were prop masters for well-known TV soap operas; his father was a carpenter for ABC’s Good Morning America. “I’ve always dreamed of having a fishing show.”

Yet, for all Miller’s celebrity and high-profile projects, Uncharted Waters remains his baby, the jewel in the crown. The show airs on the Discovery Channel, Discovery Go, Discovery+, Amazon Prime, World Fishing Network, and more than 25 streaming services. From his earlier experiences hosting about fishing, he has expanded his chat and content to include drink, culture, and lifestyle.

Each episode features some of the finest fishing locations in the world. While focusing on the lifestyle, landmarks, great restaurants, and local color that make each destination unique, he brings viewers along for the ride.

“I want Uncharted Waters to be like the shows the late Anthony Bourdain did,” Miller says. “I upgraded the quality, so all family members are able to watch and enjoy. I have made it sharper, cleaner, cinematic, and more dramatic.”

For example, in January, Miller shot one of his favorite segments of all time. The crew flew to Vancouver, British Columbia, a departure from his shows featuring tropical fishing. Miller stayed in a beautifully designed log cabin along the Fraser River and caught sturgeons with shark-like tails weighing up to 400 pounds. “Bald eagles flew over our heads, and we saw snowcapped mountains,” the host says of the blissful experience complete with drizzle and gloomy, wintry skies, which added the appropriate backdrop. “We drank coffee and returned the giant fish.”

Last November, while shooting another episode in Brielle, New Jersey, Miller hoped to catch a large tuna while he was feeling good—he’s suffered mishaps over the years including a hip fracture, broken foot, and back surgery. “You just never know when your body will no longer allow you to fight a giant for 2 hours and 45 minutes,” he says.

That episode documented the capture of an 800-pound tuna that measured 9 feet long. “We were kite fishing to keep live bait on the surface of the water,” he recalls.

Currently, Miller is planning six episodes for season nine of Uncharted Waters, which will begin airing in February 2026. He is also working on a children’s rod-and-reel book, a capsule collection of clothing, and several other projects in early stages. “I want to put more high quality in everything we do,” he says. “I like to keep moving.”

Miller loves conservation and is an outspoken activist, raising millions of dollars for the Everglades Foundation, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Captains for Clean Water. For national philanthropic organizations, he works with Make-A-Wish Foundation and has granted six wishes so far. He has also helped to raise $100,000 for After-School All-Stars, founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s done the same for Rihanna’s charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation; for CC Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation; and the National Down Syndrome Society.

In addition to hosting five TV shows with more than 200 hours a year of live broadcasting, Miller likes to paddleboard, trim trees, and exercise. He jams with a West African djembe drum and enjoys hanging with his second wife, Alessia Miller, whom he married in 2022, and his four children: Niles, 26, a cinematographer; Emily, 21, an artist; Maverick, 3 1/2; and Eve, 18 months.

Since he travels a great deal and has long days that start early in the morning and end late at night, he admits to feeling exhausted. Still, the busier the better. “My life is controlled chaos,” he says. “But I created it and truly love every minute.”

Catch ’Em All

Miller shares insight into three South Florida fishing spots, what to catch at each one, and pro tips for how to reel one (or a dozen) in

Biscayne Bay

What to Catch: Bonefish, permit, tarpon, grouper, and snapper

The Boat: Hire a flats boat captain to guide you to the shallow flats off Key Biscayne and turn off the motor. Use the push pole to stealthily hunt for bonefish, permit, and other species. As you stand on the casting platform of the boat, you and your guide will be searching for moving fish and attempting to position the boat to present the perfect cast to the fish.

The Bait: Use live bait like crab or shrimp. Fish are looking for food constantly, especially when the current is flowing. It’s all based on moving water—when the tide is slack or not moving, the fish tend to take a break from feeding.

Know Before You Go: This fishery, with the Miami skyline in sight, is second to none, Miller believes. Large bonefish and giant permit can be found daily. All fish are catch-and-release and sometimes tag-and-release. You can do four-, six-, or eight-hour trips with a guide, who will bring ice, bait, and necessary tackle, including rods and reels. Just be sure to bring sunblock, polarized sunglasses, drinks, and food.

Offshore Key Biscayne/Miami Beach

What to Catch: Sailfish, mahi-mahi, wahoo, kingfish, swordfish, tuna, grouper, snapper, barracuda, shark, and snook. Just 2 miles off the beach will have you fishing in 120 to 200 feet of water filled with countless species of gamefish. It’s one of the few places in the world where you can get to highly productive waters in under 25 minutes from the marina.

The Boat: Whether it’s chartering a boat or going out on a party boat with 30 other people, the good fishing is quite close to the beach.

The Bait: Using lures or live bait is a very effective way to fish in this environment. Some examples are trolling dead baits at slow speeds; dropping heavier weights to the bottom with live or dead bait for grouper or snapper; live baiting on the surface for sailfish, tuna, and mahi-mahi; and ultimately kite fishing for those who want to expand their fishing repertoire.

Know Before You Go: Most charter boats supply live bait and ice along with the tackle needed for each technique. It’s not uncommon to tag-and-release multiple sailfish in an afternoon. This can be complemented by mahi-mahi, wahoo, kingfish, swordfish, tuna, grouper, snapper, barracuda, shark, marlin, jacks, and more. You’re permitted to catch fish under the license of the charter boat, so a separate fishing license is not necessary.

Freshwater lakes/canals can be found all over South Florida

What to Catch: Largemouth bass, peacock bass, midas cichlids, and tilapia

No Boat Needed: Whether you are biking with your children, walking, or driving to these spots, you will catch fish. Miller says Pinecrest canals are fantastic for largemouth and peacock bass, midas cichlids, and tilapia. Miami’s canal system and lakes were populated with game fish from the Amazon back in 1986. Peacock bass are powerful, colorful, and active jumpers. They can be caught in just about any body of water in South Florida up to Palm Beach. Miller says if you want expert advice and guidance for the first time out with kids, hire a land-based fishing guide to help.

The Bait: Fish in this environment are receptive to live shiners, which can be purchased at many tackle stores. (Call ahead because they run out quickly.) Get a 5-gallon bucket with a lid and bubbler.

Know Before You Go: This is a great way to introduce fishing and the outdoors to children. You will catch fish, but as soon as you sense boredom coming on with the kids, wrap up the day.