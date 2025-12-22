Pérez Art Museum Miami Showcases 82 Gifted Works

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) recently received a gift of 82 works from the collection of Jorge M. Pérez to the museum’s permanent collection. The works will be accessioned into the collection before the end of the year.

The gift features nearly all of the works shown in “Language and Image: Conceptual and Performance-Based Photography from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection,” on view now through January 11. The donation includes works by 58 artists, such as Samuel Fosso, Ana Mendieta, and Candida Höfer, with an emphasis on artists from Latin America and the African diaspora. This generous donation reflects both PAMM’s curatorial vision and Pérez’s shared commitment to the museum’s mission of supporting historically underrepresented artists through thoughtful and inclusive collecting.

