Pastis Brings Parisian Elegance to Wynwood

The much-hyped Miami outpost serves up French favorites at its indoor bistro and outdoor dining garden in Wynwood

By
-
Bar at Pastis. Photo by Starr Restaurants

In late spring, the Big Apple’s most iconic French bistro, Pastis, touched down in Wynwood, keeping with a trend of big-deal restaurants finding second homes in the Magic City. The original Keith McNally–backed Pastis ruled the New York City dining scene in the early 2000s as a prime hangout for glitterati and was often name-dropped—even featured—in Sex and the City episodes (fun fact: Sarah Jessica Parker actually had a baby shower there). The celeb-frequented institution closed in 2014 but was revived in 2019 in collaboration with Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants. 

Pastis’ onion soup bubbling over with gruyère. Photo by Joshua Perez

The much-hyped Miami outpost mirrors the interiors of the original—signature subway tiles, red banquettes, and curved zinc bar included. Unique to the new location is a year-round outdoor dining garden with its own bar. The Miami menu embraces its counterpart’s distinctly French portfolio of bistro classics perfected. Think: onion soup bubbling over with gruyère, escargots drenched in garlic-parsley butter, moules frites simmering in a tangy white wine broth, and a variety of steak frites, including entrecôte with sauce béarnaise. And just like that, the colorful streets of Wynwood erupt with another powerhouse NYC restaurant. 

