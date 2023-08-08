Pastis Brings Parisian Elegance to Wynwood

In late spring, the Big Apple’s most iconic French bistro, Pastis, touched down in Wynwood, keeping with a trend of big-deal restaurants finding second homes in the Magic City. The original Keith McNally–backed Pastis ruled the New York City dining scene in the early 2000s as a prime hangout for glitterati and was often name-dropped—even featured—in Sex and the City episodes (fun fact: Sarah Jessica Parker actually had a baby shower there). The celeb-frequented institution closed in 2014 but was revived in 2019 in collaboration with Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants.

The much-hyped Miami outpost mirrors the interiors of the original—signature subway tiles, red banquettes, and curved zinc bar included. Unique to the new location is a year-round outdoor dining garden with its own bar. The Miami menu embraces its counterpart’s distinctly French portfolio of bistro classics perfected. Think: onion soup bubbling over with gruyère, escargots drenched in garlic-parsley butter, moules frites simmering in a tangy white wine broth, and a variety of steak frites, including entrecôte with sauce béarnaise. And just like that, the colorful streets of Wynwood erupt with another powerhouse NYC restaurant.