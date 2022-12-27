Paradox Museum Miami Opens to the Public

Paradox Museum Miami, a venue that merges education and entertainment in mind-bending ways, officially opened to the public on December 15. The first United States-based Paradox Museum offers photo opportunities-galore, while wowing guests of all ages with mental and visual deceptions. In celebration of its launch, guests can enjoy discounted ticket prices ($18 for adults and $16 for children) Mondays through Thursdays, through January 19.

With more than 70 interactive, paradox-based exhibits offering eye-tricking experiences, Paradox Museum Miami is designed to challenge the senses. Guests are invited to immerse themselves as they “write their own Paradox story” within the museum’s collection of math, science, and psychology-based experiences. Appealing to visitors of all ages, the interactive installations prompt visitors to learn the tricks of perception and how the human brain works.

Tickets for the 60-to-90-minute experiences start at $26 for adults and $23 for children, and are available for purchase both online and onsite. For more information, click here.