Our Editors’ Picks for Cozy Must-Haves

Worth the Weight



Snug Crystal weighted blanket starting at 10 pounds ($269), Sunday Citizen

Weighted blankets take relaxation to the next level. Even the most nagging anxieties are no match for the “feels like a warm hug” gentle deep-pressure stimulation that they provide. This one gets its heft from glass pearls, clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst pieces for an even more soothing dose of healing energy. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Lounging à Deux

Mother-daughter matching pajama sets and eye masks ($16-$94), Petite Plume



Movie night (or self-care night) is better with matching pajamas! I love Petite Plume’s quality and adorable patterns, and these new pink gingham PJs and eye masks top my wish list for mother-daughter time. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

Under Wraps

Wrap robe ($168), Skin

Skin has created a worthy candidate to assume pride of place in the canon of comfort wear. Made from American-grown Supima cotton, this short wrap robe offers a light, supremely soft and smooth feel ideal for lounging at home or afar. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor

Smart Set

Cashmere Jet Set V-neck ($298), high-waisted wide-leg pants ($338), and bra ($150), Alo

Celeb-favorite Alo is known for its yoga wear, but for sessions off the mat, there’s nothing like this Jet Set trio. Relaxed enough to don for a binge day on the couch and stylish enough to wear on a long-haul flight, this set is my go-to for the ultimate in chic comfort. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief

Toe Tappers

Socks that Give Books in Hidden Hieroglyphics print ($15), Conscious Step

While I find slippers a little too warm for South Florida, I am a sucker for socks when lounging. Conscious Step socks are not only vegan and Fair Trade Certified, but they benefit a variety of causes. This pair supports childhood literacy through a partnership with Room to Read, with one book donated for every unit sold. —Mary Murray, executive editor