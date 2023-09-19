Our Editors’ Picks for Cozy Must-Haves

Worth the Weight
Snug Crystal weighted blanket starting at 10 pounds ($269), Sunday Citizen
Weighted blankets take relaxation to the next level. Even the most nagging anxieties are no match for the “feels like a warm hug” gentle deep-pressure stimulation that they provide. This one gets its heft from glass pearls, clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst pieces for an even more soothing dose of healing energy. —Abigail Duffy, web editor
Lounging à Deux
Mother-daughter matching pajama sets and eye masks ($16-$94), Petite Plume
Movie night (or self-care night) is better with matching pajamas! I love Petite Plume’s quality and adorable patterns, and these new pink gingham PJs and eye masks top my wish list for mother-daughter time. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director
Under Wraps
Wrap robe ($168), Skin
Skin has created a worthy candidate to assume pride of place in the canon of comfort wear. Made from American-grown Supima cotton, this short wrap robe offers a light, supremely soft and smooth feel ideal for lounging at home or afar. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor
Smart Set
Cashmere Jet Set V-neck ($298), high-waisted wide-leg pants ($338), and bra ($150), Alo
Celeb-favorite Alo is known for its yoga wear, but for sessions off the mat, there’s nothing like this Jet Set trio. Relaxed enough to don for a binge day on the couch and stylish enough to wear on a long-haul flight, this set is my go-to for the ultimate in chic comfort. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief
Toe Tappers
Socks that Give Books in Hidden Hieroglyphics print ($15), Conscious Step
While I find slippers a little too warm for South Florida, I am a sucker for socks when lounging. Conscious Step socks are not only vegan and Fair Trade Certified, but they benefit a variety of causes. This pair supports childhood literacy through a partnership with Room to Read, with one book donated for every unit sold. —Mary Murray, executive editor
