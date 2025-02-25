Orchids in Bloom Returns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s annual Orchids in Bloom festival returns March 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The twentieth annual festival centers around a display of 150,000 orchids, featuring specimens from the American Orchid Society’s heritage collection. Attendees will discover rare orchids from top orchid partners, attend expert-led lectures, and join engaging orchid-inspired activities for all ages. Throughout the festival, enjoy food, specialty cocktails, and orchid-inspired refreshments, plus family-friendly games all weekend.

Tickets are required for all guests. Admission is $11.95 to $24.95 for non-members, and free for members. For more information about the weekend’s lineup and to reserve tickets, visit https://fairchildgarden.org/eventon/orchids-in-bloom/