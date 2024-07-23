On the Record with Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

Miami-based Caribbean travel blogger, writer, and TV host Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon is on a mission to share the diverse cultures, lifestyles, and people of the world’s favorite warm-weather destinations. Aventura caught up with Greaves-Gabbadon during a rare layover to learn more about her envy-inducing life on the go.

My full name is…Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon.

I live in…downtown Miami.

I grew up in…the U.K. and Jamaica.

I first fell in love with travel when…as a little girl, I saw a group of glamorous British Airways flight attendants strutting through the lobby of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

My first job in the industry was…at the front desk of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

I got my start as a travel writer by…writing my first article for Air Jamaica’s inflight magazine while I was working in travel PR.

My passion for the Caribbean started when…I realized that most people have no idea how diverse the islands are. Now it’s my mission to show them.

I am generally traveling…39 weeks out of any given year.

My secret to packing light is…picking a palette of two or three colors so everything goes together.

I can’t travel without…my iPhone, portable charger, earbuds, and blue eyeliner.

When I’m home in Miami, you can generally find me…running at sunrise, browsing at Zara, or at happy hour.

One question I get asked a lot is…“Can I carry your bags on your next trip?”

My top three favorite locations I’ve visited so far are…Anguilla, Tokyo, and Antarctica.

A meal I still crave from one of my trips is…Jamaican Kentucky Fried Chicken (trust me on this one).

My favorite souvenir I’ve brought back from my travels is…a wood carving from the Republic of Gambia.

When I have to handle flight delays or other travel snafus, I…head for the nearest lounge to wait it out and/or get assistance.

People would be surprised to know that…travel writers are paid very little.

My average day is…never average! It usually involves planning for, taking, or returning from a trip.

When I want to relax, I…binge-watch TV, watch the water, or go to a museum.

If you’re going to pour me a drink, make it…something fruity, feminine, and Instagrammable.

The next big travel project I’m excited about is…Professionally: Visiting India and Greenland for the first time. Personally: Taking my parents on a European river cruise.

If I were to write a memoir, the title would be…Now Boarding.

I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but…although I live in Miami and work in the Caribbean, I’d really prefer to be somewhere with seasons.