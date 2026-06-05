On the Record with Juan David Borrero of Airbnb

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking off this month, Airbnb is redefining how travelers enjoy the Magic City. From stepping onto the pitch at Miami Stadium with professional soccer players to cultural activations in Wynwood, Airbnb is giving guests the opportunity to navigate the World Cup in a more personal, immersive, and unmistakably Miami way. We caught up with Juan David Borrero, the brand’s global head of partnerships, to get the inside play on Airbnb’s most buzzed-about experiences.

Aventura: As Miami gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, what are you seeing in terms of Airbnb demand?

Borrero: We’re incredibly excited about the World Cup overall and what we’re seeing in Miami. International demand is already increasing rapidly, with strong interest from South American travelers. And several matches in Miami are shaping up to be among the most in-demand of the tournament. The World Cup is also attracting many new guests to Airbnb, with data showing that around one in six guests in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are booking with Airbnb for the first time during the tournament. Airbnb spreads visitors beyond traditional hotel corridors and into neighborhoods, putting money directly into the pockets of local hosts.

Which Miami neighborhoods are emerging as booking hot spots?

We are seeing spikes in neighborhoods that go beyond the usual tourist areas, like Flagami, Allapattah, and Little Havana. Bookings in Flagami for the dates of the tournament have increased over 600 percent year-over-year, and that surge is all about guests craving an authentic Miami vibe. Staying with hosts in these up-and-coming pockets puts travelers right in the middle of everyday life, so they feel like they’re temporarily adopted by the neighborhood.

Airbnb is leaning into experiences in a major way. How do these offerings elevate a trip?

Attending the match is the headline, but experiences make the whole getaway more enriching. Fans can pair a great place to stay with local Miami experiences like immersive cultural activities on Calle Ocho or engaging with football legends Bradley Wright-Phillips and Lloyd Sam at Miami Stadium. By putting fans on the same field as professional soccer players, we can offer something powerful, creating those goose-bump moments you don’t forget. It’s part of a larger strategy to keep travel personal and memorable, whether we’re talking about the World Cup, the Milano-Cortina Olympics, Art Basel, or any major event.

How are you curating Miami-specific experiences that capture the city’s culture, beyond the game itself?

We’ve lined up FIFA-flavored experiences that are unmistakably Miami. Travelers can splash color on Wynwood Walls with local muralist Quake, greet the sunrise with yoga before kickoff, or sip through a World Cup–themed wine tasting with a sommelier. Every host we partner with brings a slice of Miami’s flair—art, music, food, and that contagious energy—so guests can soak in the city’s essence even when they’re not in the stadium.

What’s next for Airbnb, and how will the company continue to change the way people travel?

Our North Star is simple: make travel personal, immersive, and rooted in genuine human connection. We’ll keep weaving culture and community into every stay and experience, scaling in ways that still feel intimate and locally grounded. Whether it’s the next big sporting event, a music festival, or a hidden-gem neighborhood halfway across the world, we’re focused on giving guests the chance to not just visit but truly belong wherever they go.