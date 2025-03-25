On the Record with Hakan Baykam

Move over, New York City and Los Angeles. Ask Hakan Baykam where fashion’s next global hub is, and he’ll emphatically tell you it’s Miami. The only thing the Magic City has been missing, he says, is a prestigious fashion school to take it to the top of the sartorial steps. That’s why he founded Istituto Marangoni Miami, a local campus of the storied Milan-based fashion and design training program—the school’s first U.S. location, nestled in the Miami Design District. We caught up with Baykam to learn more about his vision for the reinvention of the city’s fashion industry, plus his sneaker collection and his admittedly insatiable love of carbs.

My full name is… Hakan Baykam.

I grew up in… Italy.

I came to Miami in… 2021, a year when the city really started making fashion waves.

When I was a kid, I wanted to… become an entrepreneur in fashion and entertainment. I guess I wasn’t into the typical astronaut or firefighter dreams!

I started my career as… a product manager at Benetton, where I learned the art of colors—literally and metaphorically.

I first became interested in fashion when… I was 12. Italy had this incredible movement called “Paninari,” when fashion brands ruled and style was everything. The ’80s were glorious, trust me!

My first fashion memory is… seeing Giorgio Armani—the king—walking in Via Montenapoleone. It was like spotting a rock star in a tailored suit.

One question I get asked a lot is… “Why did you choose Miami to launch a fashion college?”

I decided to establish Istituto Marangoni in Miami because… Miami is an underestimated melting pot of creativity, energy, and culture. It’s like a teenager trying to outshine New York (the dad) and Los Angeles (the mom), but it just needs a little guidance—and that’s where we come in.

Our students are… the future heroes of Miami’s fashion movement.

Istituto Marangoni is shaping the next generation of fashion designers by… merging Italian sophistication and craftsmanship with American business savvy. A winning combo!

On an average day, you’ll find me… working hard to make Miami a global fashion capital. Or sneaking in a pizza slice.

What brings me great joy in my job is… building the next generation of creatives and thinkers who will lead Miami’s transformation.

My biggest successes are… my family. Hands down, my greatest design.

A major challenge I’ve faced was… starting a college in the United States with nothing but dreams in my pocket.

My secret obsession is… having six-pack abs.

One bad habit I can’t break is… eating pizza and pasta almost daily. What can I say? I’m a carb enthusiast.

I collect… sneakers. You can never have too many soles in your life.

When I want to relax, I… listen to music. It’s my ultimate therapy.

My favorite spot in Miami is… my house. It’s where the heart is—and the best food.

My favorite place to shop in Miami is… the Design District.

My last out-of-town escape was… Italy. Because, well, Italy.

When I’m not working, you’ll find me… at home with my family. Or possibly dreaming of six-pack abs.

If you’re coming to my house for dinner, I will probably… make a delicious pasta.

If I’m eating out in Miami, I’ll book a table at… Forte dei Marmi.

If I could give my younger self advice, it would be… don’t stress so much—just wear better shoes.

Whenever someone tells me they want to be a fashion designer, I tell them… work harder than you’ve ever worked before and prepare for one of the most challenging—and rewarding—careers in the world.

The next big project I’m excited about is… building the new campus where students will live, study, and work. A dream in the making!