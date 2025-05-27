On the Record with Amber Barbach

When Amber Barbach’s father lost his battle with glioblastoma—an aggressive form of brain cancer diagnosed in more than 13,000 Americans every year—she knew she had to do something about it. That’s when she founded the Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO), a local nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for cutting-edge research that aims to find a cure for glioblastoma. Since then, Barbach has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for social impact and funded research projects at leading cancer centers including the Cleveland Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, and UHealth at the University of Miami. We caught up with Barbach to learn more about her work driving the nonprofit’s research-funding mission.

My full name is… Amber Jeté Barbach.

I live in… Miami.

I grew up in… Aventura.

My world shifted when… I was living abroad in Spain, and my mom called to tell me that my dad had just gotten brain tumor–removal surgery.

I decided to found the Glioblastoma Research Organization to… create a safe space and relatable resources for anyone having gone through, currently going through, or who will go through any part of a glioblastoma journey.

One thing people don’t know about cancer research is… that so many incredible doctors and researchers are dedicating their lives to helping find a cure and there are new developments every day.

To find a cure, it’ll take… lots of money.

To date, we’ve raised… over $2.3 million for glioblastoma research and awareness initiatives.

Our goal is… to make glioblastoma as commonly known in society as breast cancer is (and of course to fund groundbreaking research and create awareness initiatives).

Leading a nonprofit is… something I never anticipated doing, but it’s the most rewarding career and the honor of a lifetime.

What brings me great joy in my job is… being able to provide support to others in many different ways, shapes, and forms—no matter what stage of a glioblastoma journey they’re on—because that’s something I didn’t have the luxury of when my dad was sick.

I collect… all my boarding passes from every flight I’ve ever been on.

My last out-of-town escape was… Stuttgart, Germany, and Zürich, Switzerland, for the first two recordings for season four of our podcast, called Glioblastoma aka GBM, as well as Abu Dhabi for the Forbes 30/50 Summit.

When I’m not working, you’ll find me… taking a hot Pilates class, bike riding on the beach, or hopping on an airplane abroad.

If I’m eating out in Miami, I’ll book a table at… Mignonette.

My favorite spot in Miami is… Fuze House.

If I could give my younger self advice, it would be… everyone is going to judge you and have an opinion, so you might as well just do what makes you happy.

The next big project I’m excited about is… a secret! But stay tuned for a launch later this year.