On Deck at Skatebird

Skatebird is more than a skate park; it’s a destination. From the company behind Haulover Skateboard Park, the new park in El Portal boasts 30,000 square feet of ramps and tracks, both outdoors and covered, making it the ideal destination for skateboarders, in-line skaters, bikers, and scooter riders to test out their latest tricks. The park also hosts daily lessons and camps for the next generation of ‘boarders.

Flanked by shipping containers, Skatebird boasts a snack shop and a merch store, with a restaurant in the works. Skate rentals and repairs are available on-site, too. In addition to its traditional use, Skatebird is a unique event venue, available to rent for corporate functions, concerts, private parties, and even as a runway for fashion shows like those at Miami Swim Week.