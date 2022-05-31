Oceanic Extravaganza at Sexy Fish

London’s most fashionable (and extraordinary) spot—Sexy Fish—has come ashore in the heart of Brickell. The Asian-inspired restaurant fosters a multisensory, under-the-sea journey that’s completely over the top.

Designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Caring, Sexy Fish’s interiors dazzle with oversized mer- maid sculptures and colossal collections of glass mosaics complemented by glittery aquatic artwork by Damien Hirst—all illuminated by Frank Gehry–designed fish lamps. The food boasts a similar showmanship, often plated on bespoke dish- ware and shrouded in clouds of dry ice.