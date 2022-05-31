Oceanic Extravaganza at Sexy Fish

London’s most fashionable (and extraordinary) spot—Sexy Fish—has come ashore in the heart of Brickell. The Asian-inspired restaurant fosters a multisensory, under-the-sea journey that’s completely over the top.
Designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Caring, Sexy Fish’s interiors dazzle with oversized mer- maid sculptures and colossal collections of glass mosaics complemented by glittery aquatic artwork by Damien Hirst—all illuminated by Frank Gehry–designed fish lamps. The food boasts a similar showmanship, often plated on bespoke dish- ware and shrouded in clouds of dry ice.
Must-try items include yellowfin tartare, crispy duck and watermelon salad, caramelized black cod, Eryngii mushroom tempura and truffle, and King crab and bone marrow. The cocktails are studies in next-level mixology, each underscored by a surprising flavor duet, embellished by artisan ingredients. We recommend the whiskey-spiked Cherry and Almond and the clarified, vodka-forward Raspberry and Yogurt.
In total, Sexy Fish reveals a vibrant and surreal, foodie-forward ocean fantasy that’s every bit worth the hype.
