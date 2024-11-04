November Happenings at Frost Science

“Bugs”

Explore the world of “Bugs,” a cinematic, immersive exhibition opening at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami November 23. Highlighting the biology and evolution of bugs, and how their abilities inspire advances in engineering and nanotechnology, “Bugs” explores the science of these amazing tiny animals.

Guests will immerse themselves in the magical chambers of bug ambassadors through interactive activities like navigating an orchid mantis’s secret garden, watching a jewel moth perform “brain surgery” on its prey, and defending a hive from the deadly hornet.

Bugs will be on view through April 20. The exhibition was developed by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa with Weta Workshop Limited.

Family Fun Festival

On November 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the vibrant Knight Plaza will come alive with interactive exhibits, live shows, community partners, vendors, food, and captivating entertainment, all designed to ignite curiosity and inspire a love for science. Frost Science’s free Family Fun Festival provides an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the wonders of science.

ReeFLorida Symposium 2024

Researchers, conservation professionals, educators, and managers working on Florida’s Coral Reef will convene or the museum’s annual ReeFLorida Symposium November 12–15.

This four-day event will feature plenary talks, short presentations, posters, and workshops highlighting the important scientific, conservation, and education work being done to protect and restore the Florida Reef.

LIVE@Frost Science: Lights, Camera, Action to Save Florida’s Coral Reef

This special ReeFLorida Symposium edition of the free LIVE@Frost Science lectures series will feature WPLG Local 10 News Miami anchor Louis Aguirre as he highlights the important role and responsibility local news media has in communicating the climate crisis. Since launching the “Don’t Trash Our Treasure” series on Earth Day 2021, he has produced 14 reports that underscore threats to Florida’s Coral Reef, spotlighting the heroes working tirelessly to save them.

The lecture takes place November 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required here.

MUVE Volunteer Workday

Care for critical coastal habitats through nature-based volunteerism on November 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will remove invasive plant species and plant native ones to enhance the coastal habitat. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, wear closed-toe shoes, sun and bug protection, and clothes suitable for getting dirty.

Registration is required here.

Laser Evening

Laser Evening shows are back this month in the Frost Planetarium on November 16. Run the world with Beyoncé, party with Bad Bunny, sing-along to Elton John, and more, all under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Tickets are $12-$15 per adult.

Mini-Me Science: My Microscopic World

Little ones ages two to five will enjoy hands-on activities specifically designed for early learners. Guests will discover the wonders of observing the world from a microscopic perspective November 17 and 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days.

Tickets are $20-$25.

Just for Me: Bug Out

On November 20 and 23, enjoy for Just for Me, a monthly program dedicated to welcoming individuals and families with diverse sensory and accessibility needs to discover and explore everything the museum offers. This month’s activation will allow guests to learn about the superstars of “Bugs.”

Free with paid museum admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit frostscience.org.