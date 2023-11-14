NightGarden Lights Up Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will be aglow this holiday season during the return of the fifth annual NightGarden.

Presented by Kilburn Live, the seasonal favorite will illuminate evenings at the Coral Gables botanical gardens now through January, featuring technicolor flowers, sculptures, holograms, projection mapping, thousands of additional lights, more than twelve experience stations, brand-new illuminated zones, food trucks, and more.

Tickets are $30 for children aged 3 to 10 years, and $35 for adults. Discounts are available for Fairchild members and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thenightgarden.com/miami.