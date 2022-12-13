New Art Installation Arrives at Miami Design District

With pastel drums and chimes hanging from palm trees, fuzzy creatures that double as seating capsules, and a kaleidoscopic disco ball beckoning visitors to Jade Alley, the Miami Design District just got a little more playful. It’s all a part of the district’s annual neighborhood commission.

This year, Miami-based artist Germane Barnes was selected for his Rock | Roll installation, which was erected throughout the Miami Design District in November. With Carnival music seeping from speakers, the immersive experience conveys the artist’s appreciation for BIPOC communities and their contributions to Miami. “Rock | Roll is an ode to the joyful spirit that persists in Miami’s Black communities—a spirit of self-care that is so perfectly embodied in Miami Carnival culture,” says Barnes. “The moral to the story is that there is space for everyone here.”