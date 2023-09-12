Mythical Evenings Await at Fairchild

After a summer filled with enchantment, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s “Dragons and Mythical Creatures,” featuring 16 magnificent dragons and fantastical creatures, will transform for Dragon-Nites on September 15 and 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Children (and adults, of course) are invited to dress up as knights, princesses, or explorers to journey through the garden’s backcountry trails on this dragon adventure. As the sun sets, attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlights to illuminate the adventure and add an extra touch of enchantment.

Dragon-themed treats and beverages will be available for purchase. Dragon-Nites are included with garden admission, which is $24.95 for adults, and $14.95 for children aged 6 to 17 years. For more information, click here.