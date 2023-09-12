Mythical Evenings Await at Fairchild

Explore “Dragons and Mythical Creatures,” featuring 16 fantastical creatures, during Dragon-Nites September 15 and 23

Journey through the garden's backcountry trails on this dragon adventure. Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
After a summer filled with enchantment, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s “Dragons and Mythical Creatures,” featuring 16 magnificent dragons and fantastical creatures, will transform for Dragon-Nites on September 15 and 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Children (and adults, of course) are invited to dress up as knights, princesses, or explorers to journey through the garden’s backcountry trails on this dragon adventure. As the sun sets, attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlights to illuminate the adventure and add an extra touch of enchantment.

Dress up like a princess, explorer, or a knight to face the fantastical creatures. Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Dragon-themed treats and beverages will be available for purchase. Dragon-Nites are included with garden admission, which is $24.95 for adults, and $14.95 for children aged 6 to 17 years. For more information, click here.

