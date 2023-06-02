Mythical Creatures and Summer Fun at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden just dialed up the enchantment. Now through September 4, the garden will be home to “Dragons and Mythical Creatures,” featuring 16 magnificent dragons and fantastical creatures, offering a mystical experience for guests of all ages.

At every turn, dragons roam the grounds, ready to share their legendary tales and roar with awe-inspiring power. Families and children will be delighted with an array of activities designed to ignite their imagination. Scavenger hunts, dragon quests, and the chance to become knights and dragon royalty await young adventurers.

Embark on a captivating journey on the Dragoneers Backcountry Quest along Fairchild’s Backcountry Trails, where ancient realms come alive in the presence of dragons and other fantastical beings. This interactive adventure, accessible through the Fairchild App or by scanning codes along the trail, will immerse participants in a world where imagination knows no bounds. Headphones are recommended.

In the ticketed Dragoneers Waterquest, participants go on a mission to keep dragon eggs cool and safe from human handlers. Navigate watering holes and refill stations, engaging in thrilling challenges that involve using water blasters to spray water over nearby dragon eggs. Participants will earn unique badges to display on their Official Dragoneer Certificate. Following the quest, join the grand celebration at The Shop or the Pop-Up Shop, where you will be recognized as dragon royalty and an official dragoneer. Each “A Dragoneers Waterquest” ticket, priced at $9.95, includes a water gun, water-inspired challenges, and the Waterquest Certificate.

On select days between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., indulge in Princess Tales & Tea on the Terrace. Guests will be treated to an hour of delightful tales, tea, and the opportunity to create their very own princess crown with crafts. Tickets can be purchased separately and are priced at $24.95 for children and $15.95 for adults aged 13 and older. Limited to 30 guests per tea time, one adult per group is required.