Museum of Ice Cream to Debut in Miami Next Month

The museum will return to the Magic City with a permanent location at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami opening September 6

Check out the retro Cream Liner, a 1960s-inspired luxury airplane that whisks visitors to a world of endless possibility. Photo courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream
Check out the retro Cream Liner, a 1960s-inspired luxury airplane that whisks visitors to a world of endless possibility. Photo courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

Museum of Ice Cream will bring its iconic immersive ice-cream inspired experiums back to Miami with the unveiling of a new permanent location at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami September 6.

The museum will span 14,000-square-feet over two floors and honors Miami’s vibrant international spirit, culture, hospitality, and, of course, love of ice cream. Check out the retro Cream Liner, a 1960s-inspired luxury airplane that whisks visitors to a world of endless possibility. Guests can also explore A Grand Hall of Freezers, featuring surprises and treats behind every door. The cherry on top is the double helix slide into the sprinkle pool, designed as a tribute to the Versace Mansion.

Ride the museum's double helix slide into the sprinkle pool. Photo courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream
Ride the museum's double helix slide into the sprinkle pool. Photo courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

To enhance the journey, Museum of Ice Cream Miami partnered with sensory scientists at International Flavors and Fragrances to create a tasting journey through the flavors of the tropical city. In celebration of opening, savor new flavors from Azucar Ice Cream, as well as museum newcomer Cosmic Bliss’ coconut-based soft serve.

Tickets are available at museumoficecream.com. Museum of Ice Cream Miami is located at Miami Worldcenter at 851 NE 1st Avenue (Unit #134).

