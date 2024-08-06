Museum of Ice Cream to Debut in Miami Next Month

Museum of Ice Cream will bring its iconic immersive ice-cream inspired experiums back to Miami with the unveiling of a new permanent location at Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami September 6.

The museum will span 14,000-square-feet over two floors and honors Miami’s vibrant international spirit, culture, hospitality, and, of course, love of ice cream. Check out the retro Cream Liner, a 1960s-inspired luxury airplane that whisks visitors to a world of endless possibility. Guests can also explore A Grand Hall of Freezers, featuring surprises and treats behind every door. The cherry on top is the double helix slide into the sprinkle pool, designed as a tribute to the Versace Mansion.

To enhance the journey, Museum of Ice Cream Miami partnered with sensory scientists at International Flavors and Fragrances to create a tasting journey through the flavors of the tropical city. In celebration of opening, savor new flavors from Azucar Ice Cream, as well as museum newcomer Cosmic Bliss’ coconut-based soft serve.

Tickets are available at museumoficecream.com. Museum of Ice Cream Miami is located at Miami Worldcenter at 851 NE 1st Avenue (Unit #134).