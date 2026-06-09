Museum of Graffiti to Unveil “The Art of Fútbol”

The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood will unveil “The Art of Fútbol,” presented by Modelo, on June 13.

This free immersive exhibition celebrates soccer, street culture, and Miami’s creative community during the city’s big fútbol summer. The experience transforms a building adjacent to the museum into a turfed, soccer-inspired environment with artist-customized foosball tables, photo ops, works by local artists, and an interactive community artwork created through guests’ kicking movements.

Celebrate the opening on June 13 from 7 to 10 p.m., offering a first look before the exhibition is on view to the public through July 18. Throughout the summer, the space will host complimentary artist-driven programming on select game days, including poster signings, jersey customization, foosball competitions, collage-making, music, giveaways, and a Modelo bar for guests ages 21 and older at select events.

Admission is free, but RSVP in encouraged at Eventbrite.