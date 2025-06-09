Movie Moments at the American Black Film Festival

Jeff Friday doesn’t just throw a film festival—he builds cultural moments. As the founder of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) and CEO of Nice Crowd, Friday is the visionary behind one of the most influential platforms for Black creatives in film and television. This year, ABFF returns to Miami Beach June 11–15, celebrating its twenty-ninth year. We caught up with Friday to learn more about how ABFF is shaping the future of entertainment right here in Miami.

Aventura: How has ABFF grown?

Friday: ABFF has grown tremendously over the past 29 years, both in scale and influence. It’s a career incubator, creating opportunities for Black talent across film, television, and digital media. Perhaps the most rewarding aspect of ABFF’s growth is seeing the impact it has had on the industry.

For someone who’s new to ABFF, what sets it apart from other film festivals and events?

ABFF is more than a film festival—it’s a movement. It’s not just about attending a festival—it’s about being part of a cultural shift that extends far beyond the big screen.

What are this year’s must-experience moments at ABFF?

ABFF 2025 will be packed with unforgettable moments, including the highly anticipated HBO Short Film Award Showcase, Spotlight screenings, ABFF expert talks, our Legendary White Party, and more.

Beyond empowering talent through this event, what else can folks in Miami do to support Black film and television artists year-round?

Support each other. Advocate for one another. Champion Black stories in theaters and on streaming platforms. Engage with Black artists on social media to amplify their voices.