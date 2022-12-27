Motorcar Cavalcade Brings Rev-elry to Aventura

The second annual Motorcar Cavalcade will return this year in its new home on the lush fairway of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort’s championship golf course in Aventura January 15. A must-attend event for automobile enthusiasts of all creeds, the lavish celebration of modern exotics and vintage classic automobiles will feature a lineup of celebrity judges and a day of activities, leading up to “Best in Show” presentation at 4 p.m.

Unique to this showcase, the Motorcar Cavalcade judging panel pairs automotive experts with celebrities and sports stars in an entertaining and subjective evaluation. In a surprising twist, both classic and modern vehicles compete in the same classes. Entrants of the show vie for one of 16 atypical classes, such as Dashboards, Doors, Tails, Sound, and Engine, to secure their prized trophy.

The 2023 event judges include: Motorsports Hall of Fame racing legends Lyn St. James and Tommy Kendall; former Miami Heat basketball player Alonzo Mourning, auction house Phillips Watches’ Head of Americas Paul Boutros; General Motors Designer Wayne Kady; and renowned automobile artist Heidi Mraz, whose artwork is collected by some of the world’s foremost auto brands, museums, and private collectors. A selection of Mraz’s paintings will be on display at Motorcar Cavalcade.

Adding an exciting Hollywood touch to this year’s anticipated Concours is a car straight from the silver screen: the extremely rare, yet distinctly recognizable 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, shown in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, brought to the show by Hagerty. The Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe and Venom F5 Roadster–a pair of 1,817 horsepower, mid-engine hypercars engineered to exceed 300 miles per hour–will also be on view at the showcase. French Champagne house Laurent-Perrier will also exhibit their pink 1968 Citroen DS, aptly named “Bubbles,” honoring the house’s Cuvée Rosé debut in that same year.

Limited ticketing is available to the general public for $575 for the Sunday Concours. Motorcar Cavalcade has partnered with the American Cancer Society on a digital auction before and during the show, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the organization. For tickets and more information, click here.