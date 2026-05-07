Mother’s Day Festivities Across Miami

Arlo Wynwood

Wyn Wyn

Enjoy standout brunch dishes like the Acarajé benedict, chicken and waffles with habanero maple syrup, brioche French toast with caramelized banana, and steak Cuban with yuca fries. The celebration continues with 90-minute bottomless cocktails or the shareable Group Chat cocktail, plus a live DJ and vibrant atmosphere.

ART Wynwood

Celebrate poolside at Arlo Wynwood’s rooftop destination for skyline views and sun-soaked vibes.

Atlantic Village

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a day designed to treat, shop, and celebrate, starting with complimentary custom floral bouquets for moms at the Atlantic Village Flower Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10. Throughout the day, families can enjoy all-day programming and special offers across the property, with more than 15 dining destinations. Guests can also explore beauty and wellness experiences perfect for pampering mom with a well-deserved glow-up.

AVIV

AVIV will host a vibrant, flavor-forward brunch experience centered around an abundant buffet and à la carte selections for Mother’s Day. The experience features seasonal fruits, labneh and chia seed pudding options, a farmhouse station, cheese and charcuterie, smoked fish, and a hot buffet with chicken shawarma and pomegranate-glazed salmon, a brisket carving station, omelet and taboon stations, and a playful pickle fountain and pastry display. The brunch is priced at $90 per adult and $50 for children ages 10 and under.

With extended Mother’s Day hours, families can indulge in classic appetizers like the carpaccio Piemontese and assorted baked clams, followed by the famous spicy rigatoni vodka and lobster ravioli. For the main course, enjoy options such as the lobster fra diavolo, veal parmesan, and chicken Scarpariello, accompanied by sides like spicy broccoli rabe and potatoes Louie.

The luxurious multi-concept destination by Riviera Dining Group, offers a refined brunch experience inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy a Sunday brunch enhanced by a flower cart in collaboration with Saint-Fleur, where bouquets will be available for purchase on-site or for pre-order.

Indulge in a Mother’s Day Feast Brunch set within Soho Beach House Miami. Guests can enjoy a DIY prosecco bar for custom Bellinis and mimosas, a sushi station, tableside caviar service, and interactive chef-led presentations. The perfect spot to gather with family and friends for a delicious brunch in celebration of Mom. Brunch is $115 per person.

This Mother’s Day, CLAUDIE debuts a one-day-only brunch service. Inspired by the sun-soaked flavors of the French Riviera, the special brunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a curated prix fixe menu priced at $75 per person. As the celebration transitions into the evening, dinner guests will be welcomed with a charming on-site flower cart with beautifully arranged bouquets available for purchase.

The Italian-inspired gem in Coconut Grove from Graspa Group and Ariete Hospitality Group will be offering special Mother’s Day brunch menus—the perfect excuse to treat her to a leisurely afternoon of house-made pasta, fresh seafood, and curated Italian wines on the patio.

The lavish Brickell buffet features a made-to-order egg and omelet station, breakfast classics, a caviar and smoked salmon station, a fresh raw bar and a prime rib carving station. Highlights include Rigatoni a la Vodka, Roasted Salmon and Chicken Tenders & Waffles, followed by a rich dessert spread complete with a flowing chocolate fountain. Sip signature cocktails like the Brickell Spritz and Little Lillet, plus bottomless mimosas. Brunch is $125 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under.

Elia on the River will offer a relaxed and family-friendly setting for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will serve its regular à la carte menu alongside an extended brunch available until 6 p.m. Enjoy exclusive access to the riverwalk, alongside family-friendly activations like face painting, card-making, and an interactive balloon installation. A nostalgic ice cream cart adds a sweet, photo-worthy touch.

Head to downtown Miami for a Mother’s Day Harvest Feast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., complete with live jazz throughout the afternoon. The experience begins with a mezze spread served buffet-style at the chef’s counter in collaboration with True Loaf Bakery, featuring house za’atar sourdough, pastries, fresh salads, and spring vegetables, alongside seasonal table selections like smoked salmon, freekeh, and caviar-topped bites. Then, select a tableside entrée before ending with strawberry rhubarb crumble and housemade donuts. Cocktails will be available à la carte. The experience starts at $85 per person.

South Florida’s only two-Michelin-starred restaurant. Opening for à la carte lunch from noon to 2:30 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a spring-driven menu. In the evening, the restaurant will offer its new Spring Tasting Menu ($195 per person) or the Evolution Tasting Menu ($295 per person), both urated by Executive Chef James Friedberg.

Lincoln Road

Moms can start the day at the Lincoln Road Farmers Market at 9 a.m., where local vendors line the street from Meridian Avenue through Washington Avenue with fresh fruits, flowers, and other finds. From there, families can head to the Euclid Courtyard for a laid-back, all-levels Free Community Yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Betsy brings together the perfect Mother’s Day trio: build-your-own flower bouquets, specialty tequila cocktails from a woman-owned brand, and chef-driven cuisine by Chef Laurent Tourondel.

Miami Design District

From world-class dining to luxe pampering and exploring fashion’s biggest names, the Miami Design District will celebrate all moms in style. Dine at local favorites such as Le Specialità, KARYU, Contessa Miami, ZZ’s Club Miami, Le Jardinier, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Sadelle’s at Kith Miami Design District, and Pura Vida Miami. Afterward, get pampered at AVIVA Medical Spa, Biohax, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and IGK Salon.

MIKA celebrates Mother’s Day with an elevated brunch, featuring standouts like gamberi rossi carpaccio with winter citrus and Oscietra caviar, mezzaluna with lobster and scallop in tarragon brodetto, and a crab benedict with morel mushrooms, asparagus, and hollandaise, plus a crème brûlée crostata for a sweet finish. Each table will receive a small gift box filled with sweet surprises to take home, and flower bouquets will be offered to moms.

MILA invites guests into a sun-drenched, transportive setting to indulge in an elevated brunch where Mediterranean warmth meets Asian precision. In celebration of Mother’s Day, every mom will be gifted a box of MILA Omakase’s signature chocolate bon bons, featuring three unique flavors of bonbons. The MediterrAsian brunch is a two-hour, multi-course buffet experience, including a selection of self-served dishes and assorted stations.

The coastal Italian dining destination nestled inside the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach will host an elegant brunch experience. The festive menu features an antipasti buffet and an indulgent dessert spread, along with entrées like Sunday gravy rigatoni, snapper francese, spicy lumache, chicken parmesan, and branzino. Bottomless mimosas add a celebratory touch.

Mottai marks Mother’s Day with the debut of Sunday lunch service. The occasion offers a new opportunity to experience the restaurant’s elevated approach to Japanese cuisine. The menu goes beyond sushi, featuring raw preparations, composed small plates and grill-focused entrées, alongside a selection of nigiri and maki.

Enjoy the iconic “Mother’s of Drag,” with a special brunch featuring two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.). The experience will be hosted by resident “Mother” and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Athena Dion. Moms will be welcomed with a red rose on arrival and complimentary chocolate truffles before enjoying lively performances; a brunch menu with specials like the Rosé All Day French Toast; and a “Mom’s Runway” contest at both seatings, where one standout mom will win a bottle of Moët & Chandon. Packages start at $65 per person or $90 per person for a bottle service upgrade.

Gather the family and head down to Wynwood for brunch and a live Dueling Pianos show. For a truly elevated experience, VIP cabanas are available, complete with champagne and prime stage views. With seating options for small and large groups, this is the perfect place to celebrate the leading lady in your life. RSVP here.

Truluck’s in Brickell and Fort Lauderdale will go above and beyond to create an elegant dining experience for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will offer a Prime Rib Sundays special ($59), featuring a slow-roasted prime rib with shallot-rosemary au jus and a baked potato. Sip the cocktail of the month, the Yuzu Cool ($19.50), which combines Código 1530 Blanco Tequila with fresh lemon juice, vibrant yuzu, and finished with a touch of Aperol. End the meal on a sweet note with the Lemon Blueberry Bread Pudding ($14). All mother figures will be gifted Gerbera Daisys.

Come for midday lunch or dinner and order a bottle of champagne for the table to toast to Mom while enjoying hot and cold dishes, maki rolls, nigiri, tempura, and more. Or, surprise Mom with a special Mother’s Day 10-course omakase experience. Don’t forget dessert! Fried Milk is the signature and is also available as a take-home ice cream pint.

The restaurant will offer a special 10-course Mother’s Day omakase, featuring a progression of signatures and seasonal dishes, for $350+ per person.

Wynwood Art Walk

Wynwood’s beloved Art Walk returns May 9, from noon to 11:00 p.m., bringing Miami’s signature “second Saturday” celebration to the streets, galleries, and cultural destinations of the Wynwood Arts District. This May edition celebrates Mother’s Day weekend with a full day of programming designed for moms, families, friends, and anyone looking to spend a memorable Saturday in Wynwood. Across the district, participating businesses are offering everything from a family-friendly K-Pop dance party and brunch to Pilates, bloom bars, bubbles, art exhibitions, custom gifts, retail specials, live music, street performances, and late-night celebrations.