Mother’s Day Festivities Across Miami

Arlo Wynwood
Enjoy standout brunch dishes like the Acarajé benedict, chicken and waffles with habanero maple syrup, brioche French toast with caramelized banana, and steak Cuban with yuca fries. The celebration continues with 90-minute bottomless cocktails or the shareable Group Chat cocktail, plus a live DJ and vibrant atmosphere.
Atlantic Village
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a day designed to treat, shop, and celebrate, starting with complimentary custom floral bouquets for moms at the Atlantic Village Flower Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10. Throughout the day, families can enjoy all-day programming and special offers across the property, with more than 15 dining destinations. Guests can also explore beauty and wellness experiences perfect for pampering mom with a well-deserved glow-up.
AVIV
AVIV will host a vibrant, flavor-forward brunch experience centered around an abundant buffet and à la carte selections for Mother’s Day. The experience features seasonal fruits, labneh and chia seed pudding options, a farmhouse station, cheese and charcuterie, smoked fish, and a hot buffet with chicken shawarma and pomegranate-glazed salmon, a brisket carving station, omelet and taboon stations, and a playful pickle fountain and pastry display. The brunch is priced at $90 per adult and $50 for children ages 10 and under.
Carbone Miami
With extended Mother’s Day hours, families can indulge in classic appetizers like the carpaccio Piemontese and assorted baked clams, followed by the famous spicy rigatoni vodka and lobster ravioli. For the main course, enjoy options such as the lobster fra diavolo, veal parmesan, and chicken Scarpariello, accompanied by sides like spicy broccoli rabe and potatoes Louie.
Casa Neos
Cecconi’s Miami Beach
CLAUDIE
Da Angelino Cucina Italiana
The Italian-inspired gem in Coconut Grove from Graspa Group and Ariete Hospitality Group will be offering special Mother’s Day brunch menus—the perfect excuse to treat her to a leisurely afternoon of house-made pasta, fresh seafood, and curated Italian wines on the patio.
Delilah Miami
Elia on the River
Fooq’s
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Lincoln Road
Moms can start the day at the Lincoln Road Farmers Market at 9 a.m., where local vendors line the street from Meridian Avenue through Washington Avenue with fresh fruits, flowers, and other finds. From there, families can head to the Euclid Courtyard for a laid-back, all-levels Free Community Yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m.
LT South Beach
The Betsy brings together the perfect Mother’s Day trio: build-your-own flower bouquets, specialty tequila cocktails from a woman-owned brand, and chef-driven cuisine by Chef Laurent Tourondel.
Miami Design District
From world-class dining to luxe pampering and exploring fashion’s biggest names, the Miami Design District will celebrate all moms in style. Dine at local favorites such as Le Specialità, KARYU, Contessa Miami, ZZ’s Club Miami, Le Jardinier, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Sadelle’s at Kith Miami Design District, and Pura Vida Miami. Afterward, get pampered at AVIVA Medical Spa, Biohax, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and IGK Salon.
MIKA
MILA Miami
Mirabella, Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Mottai
R House Wynwood
Enjoy the iconic “Mother’s of Drag,” with a special brunch featuring two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.). The experience will be hosted by resident “Mother” and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Athena Dion. Moms will be welcomed with a red rose on arrival and complimentary chocolate truffles before enjoying lively performances; a brunch menu with specials like the Rosé All Day French Toast; and a “Mom’s Runway” contest at both seatings, where one standout mom will win a bottle of Moët & Chandon. Packages start at $65 per person or $90 per person for a bottle service upgrade.
THRōW Social Miami
Truluck’s
Truluck’s in Brickell and Fort Lauderdale will go above and beyond to create an elegant dining experience for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will offer a Prime Rib Sundays special ($59), featuring a slow-roasted prime rib with shallot-rosemary au jus and a baked potato. Sip the cocktail of the month, the Yuzu Cool ($19.50), which combines Código 1530 Blanco Tequila with fresh lemon juice, vibrant yuzu, and finished with a touch of Aperol. End the meal on a sweet note with the Lemon Blueberry Bread Pudding ($14). All mother figures will be gifted Gerbera Daisys.
Uchi Miami
Come for midday lunch or dinner and order a bottle of champagne for the table to toast to Mom while enjoying hot and cold dishes, maki rolls, nigiri, tempura, and more. Or, surprise Mom with a special Mother’s Day 10-course omakase experience. Don’t forget dessert! Fried Milk is the signature and is also available as a take-home ice cream pint.
Uchiko Miami Beach
The restaurant will offer a special 10-course Mother’s Day omakase, featuring a progression of signatures and seasonal dishes, for $350+ per person.
Wynwood Art Walk
Wynwood’s beloved Art Walk returns May 9, from noon to 11:00 p.m., bringing Miami’s signature “second Saturday” celebration to the streets, galleries, and cultural destinations of the Wynwood Arts District. This May edition celebrates Mother’s Day weekend with a full day of programming designed for moms, families, friends, and anyone looking to spend a memorable Saturday in Wynwood. Across the district, participating businesses are offering everything from a family-friendly K-Pop dance party and brunch to Pilates, bloom bars, bubbles, art exhibitions, custom gifts, retail specials, live music, street performances, and late-night celebrations.
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