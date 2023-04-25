MOCA to Unveil Two Striking Exhibitions

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) will unveil two exhibitions this spring: “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew,” prolific artist Lonnie Holley’s first major exhibition in the South, and “South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC),” a showcase of works by 12 intergenerational South Florida artists. Both exhibitions will be on view from May 10 through October 1.

“Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew” provides a focused and intimate look at the career of the Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician. The multimedia exhibition, curated by MOCA’s own Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works, including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper, and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Known for his unique style of art that draws inspiration from his life experiences, Holley often incorporates found objects and everyday materials, which he transforms into thought-provoking art. Holley’s influence on Southern art is highlighted throughout “If You Only Knew,” including a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith, and Hawkins Bowling.

“Holley’s work is not just aesthetically compelling, but it also challenges viewers to rethink their relationships to objects, discarded items, and the environment,” said Wilford. “The exhibition offers a moving experience and is a testament to the power of art to inspire social change.”

In the concurrent “South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC)” exhibition, visitors will tour among juried works by 12 artists working across various media including, sculpture, film, and site-specific installations. The exhibition will provide a snapshot of the breadth and depth of the artistic talent in the South Florida art scene. A catalogue will be published to accompany the exhibition.

The artists were selected through the SFCC 2021-2022 Visual and Media Artists Program, which awards a grant and the opportunity to take part in an exhibition at a visual arts institution in one of the five counties (Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach). This year’s featured artists include: Farley Aguilar, Gabino A. Castelán, Nereida Garcia-Ferraz, Moira Holohan, Francesco Lo Castro, Tory Mata, Beatriz Monteavaro, Ema Ri, Asser Saint-Val, Carin Wagner, Carrington Ware, and Addison Wolff,

The exhibitions will be accompanied by a series of exciting public programming and educational experiences. Click here for more information.