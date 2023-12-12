MOCA Seeks Artists for 2024 Art on the Plaza Series

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is calling on South Florida-based artists to submit their works for the 2024 Art on the Plaza series. The program invites artists to activate MOCA’s Plaza with temporary public installations of site-specific art works, connecting the community with the city’s unique artistic hub.

Since its inception in 2021, the series has provided local artists the opportunity to engage with the Museum and its community, employing the physical outdoor space as a platform to elevate their works. The 2023 series featured South Florida artists Edison Peñafiel, LIZN’BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook, and Chris Friday, whose work, Narcissist, is on view now.

Artists will submit a proposal for temporary public art installations spanning three to four months. These submissions will be reviewed by a MOCA-appointed selection committee and selections will be announced on January 27.

This year, three artists will be selected. Each artist will be supported by MOCA through fabrication, installation, and programming for their project.

Interested artists can submit their qualifying materials through the application portal now through December 29, at 11:59 p.m.

For more details on the application, key dates, and past Art on the Plaza commissions, please visit the museum’s website.