“Michelangelo: The Immersive Experience” Lands in Miami

For the first time in the United States, art lovers will have the opportunity to explore the works of Michelangelo in “Michelangelo: The Immersive Experience,” now on view at 1212 Lincoln Road.
The groundbreaking exhibition brings the legendary artist’s most iconic masterpieces including The David and The Sistine Chapel to life in a way, allowing visitors to explore the depth, emotion, and creative genius behind one of history’s greatest artistic visionaries in an interactive way that connects them directly to the art.
Michelangelo’s work represents the pinnacle of Renaissance art, blending divine inspiration with masterful technical skill to capture beauty, strength, and spirit.
As they tour, visitors are invited to stop by The Creative Lab, an interactive space that encourages visitors to unleash their creativity making them part of the artistic experience.
Josephine Bodogh and Johanna Guttmann of Premier Exhibitions Group, LLC, are bringing this exhibition to the United States for the first time, continuing their mission of delivering transformative art experiences to audiences worldwide.
The exhibition is open to tour Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is open to guests of all ages. For tickets and more information, visit michelangeloimmersive.com.
Facebook Comments