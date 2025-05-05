“Michelangelo: The Immersive Experience” Lands in Miami

For the first time in the United States, art lovers will have the opportunity to explore the works of Michelangelo in “Michelangelo: The Immersive Experience,” now on view at 1212 Lincoln Road.

The groundbreaking exhibition brings the legendary artist’s most iconic masterpieces including The David and The Sistine Chapel to life in a way, allowing visitors to explore the depth, emotion, and creative genius behind one of history’s greatest artistic visionaries in an interactive way that connects them directly to the art.

Michelangelo’s work represents the pinnacle of Renaissance art, blending divine inspiration with masterful technical skill to capture beauty, strength, and spirit.