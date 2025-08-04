Miami Spice Returns This Month

Miami’s culinary scene turns the spotlight on locals in August and September with Miami Spice, when hundreds of restaurants across the city offer three-course, prix fixe menus. From white-hot debuts to beloved neighborhood staples, it’s the ultimate excuse to revisit old favorites and discover something new. Reservations recommended, appetites required.

New for 2025

Among Spice’s surfeit of newbies, these three headliners boast serious talent, unique settings, and price points that are nearly too good to be true.

Aviv



Michael Solomonov’s Aviv brings a thoughtful expression of Israeli cuisine to South Beach, wrapped in an atmosphere that feels both grounded and transportive. Located inside

1 Hotel, the restaurant is as much about setting a tone as serving a meal. Pillowy flatbreads, vibrant spreads, and charcoal-kissed meats reflect Solomonov’s sense of place and purpose. The menu balances modern techniques with age-old flavors, expressed via citrus, spice, and smoke. Interiors channel the same sensibility, with textured surfaces, neutral tones, and greenery throughout. With its polished hospitality and low-key confidence, Aviv earns its place among Miami’s most talked-about arrivals. Miami Spice makes the experience more accessible than ever.

Rao’s Miami Beach

Housed in the historic St. Moritz tower at Loews, Rao’s Miami Beach exudes the same warm vibe—complete with vintage family photos, leather accents, and a lived-in ease—that has made it one of the country’s most famous restaurants. The menu is also true to its roots. Think timeless Italian-American comfort food: handmade pastas, slow-cooked favorites, and recipes passed down for generations. At Rao’s, it’s less about reinvention and more about staying power. If you frequent New York or Los Angeles, this Miami location offers a welcome touch of nostalgia closer to home. For everyone else, it’s an invitation to experience a classic, no plane ticket required.

Claudie

Claudie transports the ease and elegance of the South of France to Brickell, where chef Michaël Michaelidis delivers light, sun-kissed cooking in a sublime setting. The concept draws from coastal flavors and Mediterranean classics, served with a breezy confidence that feels right at home in Miami. While the seafood towers and tableside touches add flair, the foundation is strong technique and quality ingredients. Inside, natural textures and soft lighting create a warm backdrop that encourages lingering. Claudie is the kind of place where lunch turns into drinks and dinner becomes an event.

Returning Neighborhood Favorites

These staples in North Miami and Aventura continue to stand out, offering curated menus that reflect the heart of the local dining scene.

Joey

Already a household name in Canada, Joey opened its first Florida location in the Esplanade just over two years ago. The concept delivers globally inspired food in a setting that’s lively, modern, and designed for connection. The menu spans everything from sushi to updated comfort classics, each dish executed with care and consistency. A dramatic circular bar anchors the main floor while floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the Aventura setting.

Perl by Chef IP



In a quiet North Miami Beach strip, chef Isaac Perlman has created something special. Perl is a fine-casual spot with global influences, sharp technique, and a loyal following. At the core of the concept is balance—between comfort and refinement, creativity and familiarity. The menu reflects Mediterranean and Asian flavors through the lens of a seasoned private chef. The space echoes that sensibility with clean design, a modern edge, and attention to detail. Dishes arrive with precision and warmth. Regardless of whether you’re a first-timer or a regular, Perl will surprise and satisfy.

The Amalfi Llama

Fire and flavor take center stage at The Amalfi Llama, a signature destination at Aventura’s Esplanade. This restaurant brings together Patagonian grilling and Italian coastal cooking—with bold results. The open flame powers much of the menu, from proteins to pastas to vegetables. Inside, rustic finishes and modern accents infuse the space with character. Outside, patios and glowing firepits invite long meals under the sky.