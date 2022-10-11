Miami Shores Pride Celebrates Coming Out Day

Miami Shores Pride will partner with SAVE Dade to host the inaugural Coming Out Day on October 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. This celebration of equality, acceptance, and diversity coincides with Miami-Dade Gay History Month, Barry University’s Pride Celebration, and the week of National Coming Out Day (October 11). To kick things off, guests are invited to meet anywhere along the Parade Route on Grand Concourse between NE 96th Street and Park Drive. Locals and visitors alike will make their way through The Big Gay Parade and a Tea Dance, with family-friendly activities to follow.

After the parade, join in at the Tea Dance located at Athletic Field at Grand Concourse and Park Drive. Tea dances, known as thé dansant, originated in the 1950s and were held in the summer or autumn from 4-7 p.m. They were safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community to live freely and mingle with peers.

Coming Out Day will be filled with live music, including special performances by Daniel Rene, DJ Music Hat, Poison Ivy, and her friends. For those looking to indulge in local flavors, pop-ups by Miami Shores Country Club bar, Mama Jennie’s Italian Restaurant, and Sins Gastrobar will be on-site serving up signature cocktails, bites, and more. Coming Out Day will also be plastic-free, in partnership with Plastic Free Initiative and Proud Source.

Special guests include parade Grand Marshall Robert Bourne; Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava; the SAVE Foundation; North Miami councilman Scott Galvin; and District 3 County Commissioner Keon Hardemon. The inaugural Coming Out Day is taking place with the support of Miami Shores Pride, Miami Shores Village, North Miami, Miami Dade County, SAVE LGBTQ, and many more.