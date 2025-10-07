Miami Moments: Aventura’s Inaugural Photo Contest

Winner: Sea & Sky

Sky’s the Limit

“The sky above is painted with delicate streaks of pink and purple, as clouds drift in a blur of motion, mirroring the soft, milky texture of the ocean below. A row of aged concrete posts stands sentinel, leading the viewer’s gaze into the vast, calming expanse, embodying the quiet beauty and fleeting moments along the Florida shore.”

Photographer: Jon Cohen

Location: Bal Harbour beach

Honorable Mention

Come Sail Away

Photographer: Ricardo Cornejo

Location: Coconut Grove

Honorable Mention

Light the Night

Photographer: Carlos F. Molina

Location: Brickell Avenue Bridge

Winner: People

Rolling With It

“Cigar rolling is a deeply rooted tradition in Cuban culture, and many of the cigar shops on Calle Ocho are family-owned, with the art passed down through generations. At first sight, seeing the man rolling the cigar tugged at my heart and swelled the memories of the Cuba of my parents’ generation. The art of Cuban cigars continues to be shared with the world from its adopted homeland in Miami.”

Photographer: Cary Lozano, Cary Lozano Photography

Location: Calle Ocho, Little Havana

Honorable Mention

Gone Fishin’

Photographer: Fadil Inceoglu

Location: Bayside Marketplace

Honorable Mention

Ventanita Vibes

Photographer: Carlos F. Molina

Location: Café Versailles, Little Havana

Winner: Places

Deco Darlings

“I moved from New York City in 2016. One of the things the two cities have in common is the Art Deco architecture and style, but its so much easier to appreciate in Miami. It was natural to start photographing that part of the city. Beyond that, this photo has another element that I love about Miami: color! So much of it, in so many places, under so much light, so much of the time.”

Photographer: Rolando Henao

Location: Ocean Drive, South Beach

Honorable Mention

Keeping Watch

Photographer: Mark Krancer, Kram Kan Photo

Location: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne

Honorable Mention

Still Standing

Photographer: Staci Town

Location: Stiltsville, Biscayne Bay