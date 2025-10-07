Miami Moments: Aventura’s Inaugural Photo Contest

Winner: Sea & Sky
Sky’s the Limit
“The sky above is painted with delicate streaks of pink and purple, as clouds drift in a blur of motion, mirroring the soft, milky texture of the ocean below. A row of aged concrete posts stands sentinel, leading the viewer’s gaze into the vast, calming expanse, embodying the quiet beauty and fleeting moments along the Florida shore.”
Photographer: Jon Cohen
Location: Bal Harbour beach
Honorable Mention
Come Sail Away
Photographer: Ricardo Cornejo
Location: Coconut Grove
Honorable Mention
Light the Night
Photographer: Carlos F. Molina
Location: Brickell Avenue Bridge
Winner: People
Rolling With It
“Cigar rolling is a deeply rooted tradition in Cuban culture, and many of the cigar shops on Calle Ocho are family-owned, with the art passed down through generations. At first sight, seeing the man rolling the cigar tugged at my heart and swelled the memories of the Cuba of my parents’ generation. The art of Cuban cigars continues to be shared with the world from its adopted homeland in Miami.”
Photographer: Cary Lozano, Cary Lozano Photography
Location: Calle Ocho, Little Havana
Honorable Mention
Gone Fishin’
Photographer: Fadil Inceoglu
Location: Bayside Marketplace
Honorable Mention
Ventanita Vibes
Photographer: Carlos F. Molina
Location: Café Versailles, Little Havana
Winner: Places
Deco Darlings
“I moved from New York City in 2016. One of the things the two cities have in common is the Art Deco architecture and style, but its so much easier to appreciate in Miami. It was natural to start photographing that part of the city. Beyond that, this photo has another element that I love about Miami: color! So much of it, in so many places, under so much light, so much of the time.”
Photographer: Rolando Henao
Location: Ocean Drive, South Beach
Honorable Mention
Keeping Watch
Photographer: Mark Krancer, Kram Kan Photo
Location: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne
Honorable Mention
Still Standing
Photographer: Staci Town
Location: Stiltsville, Biscayne Bay
