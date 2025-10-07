Miami Moments: Aventura’s Inaugural Photo Contest

We asked and you snapped and submitted. We proudly present Aventura’s inaugural photo contest, showcasing local photographers’ takes on what puts the magic in the Magic City.

By
-
Sky's the Limit. Photo by Jon Cohen
Sky’s the Limit. Photo by Jon Cohen

Winner: Sea & Sky

Sky’s the Limit

“The sky above is painted with delicate streaks of pink and purple, as clouds drift in a blur of motion, mirroring the soft, milky texture of the ocean below. A row of aged concrete posts stands sentinel, leading the viewer’s gaze into the vast, calming expanse, embodying the quiet beauty and fleeting moments along the Florida shore.”

Photographer: Jon Cohen

Location: Bal Harbour beach

Come Sail Away. Photo by Ricardo Cornejo
Come Sail Away. Photo by Ricardo Cornejo

Honorable Mention

Come Sail Away

Photographer: Ricardo Cornejo

Location: Coconut Grove

Light the Night. Photo by Carlos F. Molina
Light the Night. Photo by Carlos F. Molina

Honorable Mention

Light the Night

Photographer: Carlos F. Molina

Location: Brickell Avenue Bridge

Rolling With It. Photo by Cary Lozano, Cary Lozano Photography
Rolling With It. Photo by Cary Lozano, Cary Lozano Photography

Winner: People

Rolling With It

“Cigar rolling is a deeply rooted tradition in Cuban culture, and many of the cigar shops on Calle Ocho are family-owned, with the art passed down through generations. At first sight, seeing the man rolling the cigar tugged at my heart and swelled the memories of the Cuba of my parents’ generation. The art of Cuban cigars continues to be shared with the world from its adopted homeland in Miami.”

Photographer: Cary Lozano, Cary Lozano Photography

Location: Calle Ocho, Little Havana

Gone Fishin’. Photo by Fadil Inceoglu
Gone Fishin’. Photo by Fadil Inceoglu

Honorable Mention

Gone Fishin’

Photographer: Fadil Inceoglu

Location: Bayside Marketplace

Ventanita Vibes. Photo by Carlos F. Molina
Ventanita Vibes. Photo by Carlos F. Molina

Honorable Mention

Ventanita Vibes

Photographer: Carlos F. Molina

Location: Café Versailles, Little Havana

Deco Darlings. Photo by Rolando Henao
Deco Darlings. Photo by Rolando Henao

Winner: Places

Deco Darlings

“I moved from New York City in 2016. One of the things the two cities have in common is the Art Deco architecture and style, but its so much easier to appreciate in Miami. It was natural to start photographing that part of the city. Beyond that, this photo has another element that I love about Miami: color! So much of it, in so many places, under so much light, so much of the time.”

Photographer: Rolando Henao

Location: Ocean Drive, South Beach

Keeping Watch. Photo by Mark Krancer, Kram Kan Photo
Keeping Watch. Photo by Mark Krancer, Kram Kan Photo

Honorable Mention

Keeping Watch

Photographer: Mark Krancer, Kram Kan Photo

Location: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne

Still Standing. Photo by Staci Town
Still Standing. Photo by Staci Town

Honorable Mention

Still Standing

Photographer: Staci Town

Location: Stiltsville, Biscayne Bay

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR