Miami Marlins Celebrate Opening Weekend

The Miami Marlins will host opening weekend festivities for fans of all ages at LoanDepot Park March 27-30.

Kick things off on Opening Day vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by an on-field concert with Luis Fonsi and Flo Rida March 27.

Join the Marlins for ‘90s Night on March 28, complete with an exclusive windbreaker included with the purchase of a ticket package, post-game jams by DJ Laz, and Fiesta Friday featuring $5 beers all game long and Hora Loca.

On March 29, young fans are welcome for Kids Opening Day complete with face painting, a School of Rock band battle, practice access, and more. Plus, adults can enjoy Beerfest.

To round out the opening weekend festivities, Marlin’s legend Jeff Conine will be inducted into the Marlins Legends Hall of Fame March 30.

For more information, visit mlb.com/marlins.