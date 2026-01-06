Miami Jewish Film Festival Returns This Month

The twenty-ninth annual Miami Jewish Film Festival runs January 14-29. Recognized as the largest Jewish and Israeli film program in the world, the festival presents more than 120 premieres from over 25 countries. With both in-theater and virtual screenings, the festival offers multiple ways to watch and connect. Expect documentaries, comedies, and dramas that spark thought and conversation, along with filmmaker Q&As, guest appearances, and panels that highlight the diversity of Jewish identity. Venues span Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Pinecrest, Miami Shores, and North Miami, weaving the festival into the cultural landscape of the region.