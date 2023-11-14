Miami Design District Unveils Samuel Ross Works

The British artist and designer has saved you a seat—in the form of new sculptural bench installations throughout the Design District

One of Ross’ benches at the corner of Northeast 1st Avenue and Northeast 41st Street.

The next time you’re in need of a respite from walking the posh promenades of the Miami Design District (MDD), British artist and designer Samuel Ross has saved you a seat—in the form of new sculptural bench installations.

Artist and designer Samuel Ross. Photo by Friedman Benda
Artist and designer Samuel Ross. Photo by Friedman Benda

The founder of industrial design studio SR_A, Ross first sketched the benches in charcoal, India ink, and pencil, and then worked with the studio’s architectural and industrial teams to translate his vision into three anamorphic chalk forms made of powder-coated steel. “MDD carries wonder that is rarely experienced on the global stage and serves as an ideal platform for this body of work,” Ross says. “Public art and furniture operate as a rabbit hole of questioning, and I hope these pieces promote inquiry that democratizes the funnel to philosophy, to meaning, and to who gets to inquire.”  

