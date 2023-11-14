Miami Design District Unveils Samuel Ross Works

The next time you’re in need of a respite from walking the posh promenades of the Miami Design District (MDD), British artist and designer Samuel Ross has saved you a seat—in the form of new sculptural bench installations.

The founder of industrial design studio SR_A, Ross first sketched the benches in charcoal, India ink, and pencil, and then worked with the studio’s architectural and industrial teams to translate his vision into three anamorphic chalk forms made of powder-coated steel. “MDD carries wonder that is rarely experienced on the global stage and serves as an ideal platform for this body of work,” Ross says. “Public art and furniture operate as a rabbit hole of questioning, and I hope these pieces promote inquiry that democratizes the funnel to philosophy, to meaning, and to who gets to inquire.”