Miami Concours Roars into Miami Design District

The Miami Concours will roll onto the scene to present the fifth annual automotive showcase on Sunday, February 20, in the Miami Design District.

The 2022 Miami Concours will honor legendary collector, motorsport innovator, and automotive manufacturer James Glickenhaus, with a selection of historic cars from his personal collection, including two new Glickenhaus production cars, and the Miami unveiling of an important racing car.

Celebrating iconic American hypercar manufacturers, the Miami Concours has invited John Hennessey to unveil a new, one-off version of the Hennessey Venom F5. The $2.8 million, 250 mph+, Limited Edition Venom F5 Hypercar, is one of only 24 cars to be produced for the world.

In addition to the iconic American Hypercars, the Miami Concours will feature 60 hand-picked entries of the most sought-after exotic, post-war automobiles entered by the country’s most notable collectors. Uniquely, all cars will be presented on a spectacular red carpet, which will run throughout the Design District from Northeast 39th Street, continuing north via connecting walkway Paseo Ponti, to Northeast 41st Street and into Paradise Plaza.