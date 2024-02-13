Miami Concours Returns This Weekend

Miami Concours will return to the Miami Design District for its seventh edition, dubbed “Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art and Fashion,” February 16-18.
The Miami Concours is an exhibition of the world’s most significant post-war automobiles and examples of excellence in modern design and engineering, all expertly placed throughout the Miami Design District. The event unifies high design, luxury, fashion, design, and architecture, all through the lens of the automotive industry. The February 18 showcase is free and open to the public.
VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive events throughout Miami Concours. Friday’s VIP events will include cars on display, a welcome reception, and a drive-in movie. Saturday’s VIP events will include master class panels, private tours, a collector’s dinner and private shopping experiences. Sunday will be Red Carpet Day, with more than 250 cars on display, master class panels, a VIP lounge, and “passports” to in-store events, fashion activations, and a closing awards ceremony.
Proceeds from Miami Concours will benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit miamidesigndistrict.com or miamiconcours.com.
Facebook Comments