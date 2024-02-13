Miami Concours Returns This Weekend

Miami Concours will return to the Miami Design District for its seventh edition, dubbed “Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art and Fashion,” February 16-18.

The Miami Concours is an exhibition of the world’s most significant post-war automobiles and examples of excellence in modern design and engineering, all expertly placed throughout the Miami Design District. The event unifies high design, luxury, fashion, design, and architecture, all through the lens of the automotive industry. The February 18 showcase is free and open to the public.