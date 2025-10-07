Miami City Ballet Unveils Fortieth Anniversary Season

Miami City Ballet will open its milestone fortieth anniversary season with performances of “Peck: Miami in Motion“, a triple bill from Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck October 17–19 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, and November 1–2 the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale.

An homage to the creative spirit of Miami, “Peck: Miami in Motion” presents three of the choreographer’s most exhilarating works. The show opens with Peck’s breakout hit Year of the Rabbit, which translates Sufjan Stevens’ indie-pop orchestrations into a rush of vibrant, interlocking movement. At the show’s center is Heatscape, inspired by the Wynwood Walls, featuring graphic set pieces by street artist Shepard Fairey and a score by Bohuslav Martinů. Chutes and Ladders rounds out the program, and is a haunting duet set to Benjamin Britten’s music for solo cello.

To further mark the launch of the season, Miami City Ballet released a short film capturing the spirit of “Peck: Miami in Motion.”

To watch the short film and purchase tickets for the performances, visit miamicityballet.org.